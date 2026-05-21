Fenix Lighting Offers 20% Off Sitewide for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend Sitewide Sale Memorial Day Weekend Sitewide Sale

Fenix Lighting is offering 20% off sitewide from May 23-25 with code MDW20: flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, bike lights, and more.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products, announces a Memorial Day Weekend Sale offering 20% off all products from Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, 2026. Customers can apply code MDW20 at checkout to receive the discount on any order placed during the sale window.The Memorial Day Weekend Sale covers the full Fenix product lineup, including flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, bike lights, and accessories. Whether customers are looking for a compact everyday carry flashlight, a high-output work light, a rechargeable headlamp for outdoor adventures, or a complete bike lighting setup, all categories are included with no exceptions.Fenix Lighting regularly introduces new products across its lineup, and the Memorial Day Weekend Sale offers an opportunity for both new and returning customers to add to their gear at a reduced price, just in time for summer adventures and projects. Recent additions to the Fenix lineup include the LD31 RENEGADE Flashlight , the LR50R V2.0 High-Output Flashlight, the E06R PRO RG Flat Flashlight with green laser, and the E04R Clip On Flashlight, all included in the sitewide discount.The sale runs from May 23rd through May 25th, 2026. Customers should apply code MDW20 at checkout to receive 20% off their order. All orders are subject to standard shipping and availability, and the code is only valid at fenixlighting.comThis 20% sitewide Memorial Day Weekend sale is only available at fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

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