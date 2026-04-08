Fenix Launches the E06R PRO RG, a Flat Flashlight with Green Laser and Red Light

E06R PRO RG E06R PRO RG E06R PRO RG Black E06R PRO RG Orange E06R PRO RG

The E06R PRO RG adds a green laser and red light to Fenix's best-selling flat flashlight design.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has released the Fenix E06R PRO RG Flat Flashlight , a new variant of the popular E06R PRO that replaces the red laser with a green laser and the UV light with two Red Light modes.The E06R PRO RG retains the flat flashlight design that set the E06R PRO apart — a slim, pocket-friendly profile that eliminates the bulk and rolling of traditional flashlights. At 4.84" in length, the E06R PRO RG slides into a pocket, bag, or gear pouch without the awkward bulk of a round light, and stays put on flat surfaces without rolling.The two key changes from the E06R PRO are the accessory lights. The green laser provides higher visibility for pointing and signaling — effective even in bright daylight conditions. The red light offers a dedicated mode for preserving night vision. Together, these additions make the E06R PRO RG a more versatile everyday carry option for users who depend on precision and low-light awareness.Beyond those updates, the E06R PRO RG carries the full feature set of the E06R PRO. Maximum white light output is 1600 lumens with a beam distance of 525ft (160m). The light offers 20 total lighting modes, including five Spotlight levels, five Floodlight levels, Instant Turbo, Strobe, two Red Light levels, Green Laser, and five colorful Scene modes on the 3D light ring and tail. The independent spotlight and floodlight allow users to switch between focused throw and wide area coverage, or combine both for maximum Instant Turbo output. The Fenix E06R PRO RG Flat Flashlight is available now through fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

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