Fenix Launches Brightest EDC Flashlight Yet: LD31 RENEGADE

LD31 RENEGADE Colors LD31 RENEGADE OD Green LD31 RENEGADE Clip LD31 RENEGADE Black

Purpose-built flashlight delivers massive 3200 lumen output in a compact 4.98" frame with 6000mAh battery and Instant Turbo activation.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting announces the launch of the LD31 RENEGADE , the newest addition to the RENEGADE line . Engineered to deliver massive output without massive size, this is their brightest EDC flashlight to date, with 3200 lumens of output.The LD31 RENEGADE addresses a specific demand: flagship-level performance in a package users will actually carry every day. Powered by a high-capacity 6000mAh 21700 battery, it delivers 3200 lumens with a beam reaching 1165ft (355m) — an exceptional power-to-size ratio for everyday use, outdoor adventures, and work environments where both portability and output matter.The LD31 RENEGADE joins the LD30 RENEGADE flashlight and HM55R RENEGADE headlamp as the third member of Fenix Lighting's RENEGADE line. Developed specifically for the U.S. market based on direct customer feedback and real-world use requirements, RENEGADE focuses on streamlined, purpose-driven performance. Every feature is selected intentionally, every control is designed for instinctive operation, and every decision prioritizes how users actually work with their gear in the field. The result is a line built around restraint, clarity, and dependable performance for those who value straightforward operation. The Fenix LD31 RENEGADE is available now at fenixlighting.com in black, OD green, and orange.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix LD31 RENEGADE Flashlight - Our Brightest EDC Yet - 3200 Lumens

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