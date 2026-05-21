AMSYS Group Appoints Faisal Alvi as Chief Information Officer

Faisal Alvi, newly appointed Chief Information Officer of AMSYS Group, will lead the company’s global technology, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI innovation strategy.

AMSYS Group strengthens its global technology vision with the appointment of internationally recognized IT and cybersecurity leader Faisal Alvi as CIO.

Enterprise transformation requires leadership that can bridge infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI, and Faisal brings the experience needed to help drive that next phase of growth” — Khalid Parekh

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMSYS Brings on Quad CCIE Leader Faisal Alvi to Spearhead Enterprise and AI StrategyCompany expands focus on enterprise transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and AI-led innovation. AMSYS Innovative Solutions , a global provider of technology and enterprise solutions, today announced the appointment of Faisal Alvi as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of AMSYS Group . Faisal will lead the company’s global technology direction, overseeing initiatives focused on enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud strategy, managed services, and scalable AI innovation.“Enterprise transformation requires leadership that can bridge infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI, and Faisal brings the experience needed to help drive that next phase of growth,” said Founder & CEO Khalid Parekh, AMSYS Group.With nearly two decades of leadership experience across enterprise IT and operational technology environments, Faisal has built a reputation for driving large-scale digital transformation initiatives across both commercial and public sector organizations. His background spans enterprise architecture, cloud ecosystems, cybersecurity operations, and mission-critical infrastructure modernization.Faisal is among a highly select group of technology professionals worldwide to achieve Quad Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certifications across Routing & Switching, Security, Voice, and Data Center technologies: a distinction that reflects advanced expertise across enterprise networking and infrastructure domains.“Organizations are rapidly evolving their approach to cloud, cybersecurity, and AI,” said Faisal Alvi, Chief Information Officer of AMSYS Group. “AMSYS is uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate that transformation by combining secure infrastructure, intelligent automation, and scalable technology strategies that align with real business outcomes.”As CIO, Faisal will lead enterprise modernization efforts across the AMSYS Group ecosystem, with a focus on strengthening cybersecurity resilience, accelerating cloud adoption, enabling responsible AI integration, and advancing operational scalability across global business units.About AMSYS GroupAMSYS Group is a global technology organization delivering enterprise solutions across managed services, cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, AI, and smart building technologies. Through its specialized divisions, AMSYS Group helps organizations modernize operations, strengthen security, and build scalable technology environments that support long-term business performance and innovation.Media ContactAMSYS GroupEmail: marketing@amsysis.comWebsite: amsysgroup.com // amsysis.com

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