AMSYS Group Acquires Volarify in Bold Step Toward Closing the AMCONOMY Talent Gap

VOLARIFY An AMSYS Company- Satya Ebrahimi

Industry Veteran Satya Ebrahimi — 30 Years. Hundreds of Companies Placed. One Platform Built for What’s Next.

The AMCONOMY is built on one principle: exceptional operators with the right platform behind them create unstoppable companies.” — Khalid Parekh

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMSYS Group www.amsysgroup.com ) today announced the strategic acquisition and merger of Volarify www.volarify.com ), the specialized talent and recruitment firm founded and led by Satya Ebrahimi. The move is a deliberate, high-conviction step in AMSYS’s long-term AMCONOMY growth strategy — designed not for a quick win, but for a generational build.For AMSYS Group — a self-funded, permanent-capital operating platform founded in 2003 — talent is not a support function. It is infrastructure. And Satya Ebrahimi has spent 30 years mastering exactly that.30+ Years of Recruiting Expertise11+ Companies in AMCONOMY2003AMSYS Founded — Long-Term FirstTHE AMCONOMY GAP- WHY THIS MERGER MATTERSGreat Businesses Fail Without Great People. AMSYS Just Fixed That.AMSYS Group operates across six principal verticals: Technology, Energy, Engineering & Construction, Finance, Smart Buildings, and Hospitality. The AMCONOMY ecosystem connects these portfolio companies— sharing customers, capabilities, and commercial opportunities — powered by the AMSYS Operating System (AOS), an AI-first shared services infrastructure.But every ecosystem has a gap. For AMSYS, that gap was Talent. Not the lack of a recruiting tool. Not a staffing vendor. A missing operating partner who could sit inside the AMCONOMY and become the human capital engine of the entire platform — someone who could recruit for Engineering & Construction, one week, Technology the next, and Healthcare the week after.That person is Satya Ebrahimi. And that firm is Volarify.“The AMCONOMY is built on one principle: exceptional operators with the right platform behind them create unstoppable companies. Satya does not just recruit talent — she builds the human infrastructure that makes operating companies scale. This was the missing piece, and we are proud to have found it in someone of her caliber.”— Khalid Parekh (KP), Chairman & CEO, AMSYS GroupTHE WOMAN BEHIND THE MERGERSatya Ebrahimi: 30 Years. Every Industry. One Standard of Excellence.Satya Ebrahimi is not a career recruiter. She is a career builder of organizations. Over three decades in talent acquisition and workforce strategy, Satya has developed an unparalleled instinct for identifying exceptional people and connecting them to exceptional opportunities.Satya founded Volarify in 2018 with a clear thesis: recruitment should be consultative, not transactional. Rather than filling seats, Volarify builds pipelines — pairing AI-powered sourcing technology with deep human judgment across Engineering, Construction, Architecture, Sales, and Healthcare sectors. The result is a firm that works like an embedded talent partner, not a vendor.Her career spans leadership roles at some of the nation’s most respected recruitment and staffing organizations — building recruiting divisions from the ground up, restructuring operations for scale, and developing the talent frameworks that allow great companies to grow. She has recruited for Fortune 500 corporations, mid-market operators, and startup builders alike.▸ Founded Volarify in 2018 — built from zero to a specialized multi-sector firm▸ 30+ combined years in talent acquisition across engineering, construction, sales, and healthcare▸ Proven track record of building and leading high-performing recruiting teams▸ Expertise in AI-powered candidate sourcing combined with high-touch consultative placement▸ Deep network across the Southeast, Midwest, and national markets“I have spent 30 years helping companies build their most valuable asset — their people. AMSYS Group is the platform I have been looking for my entire career: permanent capital, an operator-first culture, and a genuine commitment to building long-term. I am not joining a company. I am joining a mission.”- Satya Ebrahimi, Founder, Volarify — now Operating Partner, Volarify – An AMSYS Company.STRATEGIC FIT INSIDE THE AMCONOMYVolarify Becomes the Talent OS for Every Company in the AMSYS EcosystemThe AMSYS Operating System (AOS) provides integrated capabilities across capital strategy, marketing, finance, legal, engineering, AI infrastructure, and automation. With Volarify’s integration, AMSYS now adds Human Capital as a first-class capability within the AOS platform.Every AMSYS portfolio company — from AMSEC (cybersecurity), to AMSYS Energy, to AMSYS Hospitality, to AMSYS Telecom — will now have direct access to Satya’s team as an embedded recruiting partner. This eliminates one of the most common growth bottlenecks for scaling operators: finding and retaining exceptional people, fast.▸ AMSYS Technology & Cybersecurity: Satya’s team will build pipelines for technical sales,engineers, and cybersecurity professionals▸ AMSYS Engineering & Construction: Volarify’s existing vertical expertise directly benefits AMSYSInfrastructure and Telecom▸ AMSYS Hospitality: Rapid-hire capability for AV technicians, project managers, and operations leads▸ AMSYS Talent: Volarify’s capabilities will be integrated into and supercharge the existing AMSYSTalent platform▸ New AMCONOMY Members: Every future acquisition and partnership benefits from Day 1 recruiting supportABOUT AMSYS GROUPAMSYS Group ( www.amsysgroup.com ) is a self-funded, permanent-capital private equity and operating platform headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2003 by Khalid Parekh (KP), AMSYS has built and scaled companies across Technology, Cybersecurity, Energy, Engineering, Smart Buildings, Telecom, Insurance, Hospitality, Real Estate, and AI. The AMCONOMY ecosystem connects its portfolio companies through shared services, customers, and capital, powered by the AMSYS Operating System (AOS). AMSYS Group has received consistent recognition from the Houston Business Journal, Inc. 500, and major technology industry awards for over a decade.

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