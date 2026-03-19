AMSYS Recognized as NVIDIA State and Local Government Partner of the Year

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSTON, TX, March 19, 2026 — AMSYS , a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions and intelligent infrastructure, proudly announced today that it has been recognized as the NVIDIA State and Local Government Partner of the Year as part of the 2026 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Awards.The NVIDIA Partner Network Awards recognize partners that deliver innovation, technical excellence, and measurable impact across industries through the NVIDIA ecosystem. The State and Local Government Partner of the Year recognition highlights organizations that are helping government agencies and public sector institutions adopt advanced technologies to improve operations, infrastructure, and community services.AMSYS was honored for its work helping public sector organizations deploy AI-driven platforms, intelligent infrastructure, and data-driven solutions that support smarter cities, enhanced public safety, and more efficient government operations.“This recognition reflects the growing role of AI in transforming how governments operate and serve their communities,” said John Rohrer, President & Head of AI Solutions at AMSYS. “Collaborating with NVIDIA, we are helping public sector organizations deploy intelligent platforms that improve efficiency, safety, and decision-making.”Through collaboration with NVIDIA and other technology leaders, AMSYS enables cities, government agencies, healthcare systems, and public institutions to deploy scalable AI solutions powered by advanced analytics and intelligent infrastructure.“We are proud to receive this recognition from NVIDIA,” said Khalid Parekh , CEO of AMSYS. “It reflects the strength of our team and the impact of our work helping organizations harness AI to build smarter and more resilient communities.”Read the official announcement and watch the video from NVIDIA here: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/gtc-2026-news/#npn-partner-awards About AMSYS Innovative SolutionsAMSYS Innovative Solutions is a leading global technology solutions provider focused on delivering cutting-edge products and services to a variety of industries. With a deep commitment to innovation and excellence, the company develops solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and drive growth. For more information on AMSYS Innovative Solutions, please visit https://amsysis.com

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