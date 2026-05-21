Memorial Day Flag Status 2026

On Friday, May 25, 2026, flags will be lowered from sunrise until noon as we remember and honor those who have sacrificed themselves for our Nation, and to pray for the active-duty men and women and their families who are serving our Country today.

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