Volunteer Needed for the City/County Drainage Board

May 21, 2026 – The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the City / County Drainage Board. Applications for the open position are due by June 19, 2026.

The City / County Drainage Board acts as an advisory board to the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners regarding (1) subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters and (2) administration of the Subdivision Storm Drainage funds. The board also works closely with the City Engineer and County Engineer to make recommendations on new drainage studies and fees.

Specific duties and responsibilities of the board include: Makes recommendations regarding the investment of funds that may temporarily accumulate in the Storm Drainage funds. Makes recommendations on reimbursements to developers to be made from said funds, and recommendations regarding establishing credit in the basin funds. Hears and decides appeals and applications for variances from the City and County floodplain regulations. Adopts bylaws and rules. Makes recommendations on new or updated Drainage Basin Planning Studies and proposed fees. Makes recommendations on inflationary annual adjustments to drainage and bridge fees.

The board consists of seven members appointed jointly by the City Council and Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms. Board meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 2:00p.m., Pikes Peak Regional Building Department in the Regional Development Center’s Hearing /Audio Visual Room.

The Drainage Board is currently seeking a home builder, in the construction and sale of housing.

The volunteer application is located on the Colorado Springs website at https://coloradosprings.granicus.com/boards/forms/296/apply/

For questions, please contact volunteer@elpasoco.com

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