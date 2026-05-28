El Paso County Park Invites Community to 2026 Kite Festival at Falcon Regional Park

May 28, 2026 – El Paso County Parks invites residents to attend the 2026 El Paso County Kite Festival. It will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Falcon Regional Park. The free, family-friendly event is open to all ages and provides an opportunity for the community to enjoy outdoor recreation, creative activities, local vendors, and a colorful day at one of El Paso County’s regional parks.

Activities will include kite flying, a wind-propelled craft project, vendors, treats, and other family-friendly attractions. There will also be a youth kite competition for individuals aged under 18, with categories including Best Homemade Kite, Most Elaborate Kite, and Judge’s Choice. The event is free and open to the public.

The Kite Festival has continued to grow as a community event in eastern El Paso County. The event drew more than 1,000 attendees in 2024 and was recognized with a 2024 National Association of Counties Achievement Award, reflecting the Parks Department’s continued focus on accessible, engaging, and cost-effective public programs.

“The Kite Festival is a wonderful way for families to enjoy the outdoors and celebrate Father’s day weekend,” said Commissioner Carrie Geitner. “As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary, this event is an opportunity to show your patriotism with red, white, and blue. It is also an opportunity to remember the important role families and fathers play in our individual lives and in the strength of our community and nation.”

The County encourages attendees to plan for outdoor conditions, bring water, sunscreen, and seating as needed, and follow posted park rules during the event.

More information is available at https://parks.elpasoco.com/el-paso-county-kite-festival/.

###

www.ElPasoCo.com