El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – May 27, 2026

May 27, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Construction on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements Project, at the intersection of Fontaine Blvd at Dartmouth St, will begin the week of June 8th, 2026

Starting the week of June 8th, 2026, construction will begin on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements – Phase III Project at the intersection of Fontaine Blvd at Dartmouth St in Security-Widefield, CO. Work will include the installation of a new pedestrian crossing and corresponding concrete work, with some minor traffic signal and/or electrical work. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 3-4 weeks, weather permitting. This project includes general pedestrian improvements at 10 separate locations through-out El Paso County.

Closure: Fontaine Blvd will be fully closed near this intersection, between Ely St and Cornell St.

Detour: A detour will be in place along Ely St through Dean Dr through Cornell St during the entire construction duration. See map for details

View the Pedestrian Crossing Improvement Project webpage.

Construction on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements Project, at the intersection of Hallam Ave at Leta Drive, will begin the week of June 8th, 2026

Starting the week of June 8th, 2026, construction will begin on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements – Phase I Project at the intersection of Hallam Avenue at Leta Drive in Security-Widefield, CO. Work will include the installation of a new pedestrian crossing and corresponding concrete work, with some minor traffic signal and/or electrical work. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 3-4 weeks, weather permitting. This project includes general pedestrian improvements at 8 separate locations through-out El Paso County.

Closure: Hallam Avenue will be fully closed near this intersection.

Detour: Northbound and Southbound detours will be in place during the entire construction duration. See map for details.

View the Pedestrian Crossing Improvement Project webpage.

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed Wednesday, June 03, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: