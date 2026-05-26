Thursday Night Out dine-around program starts June 4 - August 27 in Downtown Oak Park on Marion Street.

Thursday Night Out has it all: food for the foodies, fun for the families, live music for the music lovers, and theme nights to keep you coming back for more.” — Shanon Williams, Executive Director

OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thursday Night Out turns 20 this summer, starting on June 4 through August 27 in Downtown Oak Park on Marion Street between Lake Street and North Boulevard from 5 PM to 9 PM. This outdoor dine-a-round event features a special summer menu from local restaurants, available with the purchase of a booklet of four tickets for $25. All summer long, this event includes free live music, fun theme nights, and outdoor dining under the summer skies.PLAN YOUR THURSDAY NIGHT OUT THIS SUMMER:Thursday Night Out Menu features the best of Indian, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Middle Eastern, and more - all from more than 20 restaurants in Downtown Oak Park and will be updated each month.Thursday Night Out Music Schedule Thursday Night Out Live Music Lineup includes Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, Rock-n-Roll, Latin, and more!This summer, there will be theme nights every week! For the complete schedule, go to Thursday Night Out Theme Night Schedule. Here are a few theme nights, highlights:Pride Night (June 11) - Fourth Annual Pride Night, featuring Drag Queens in partnership with the OPRF Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by RUSH Oak Park Hospital.Red, White, & Blues (July 2) - Kick off the 4th of July weekend and the 250th Anniversary of the U.S.A. with Chicago's finest blues band, SmileyTillmon, and a free dine-around booklet for all active military and vets.Thursday Night Out Turns 20 (August 6) -Thursday Night Out special anniversary celebration featuring surprises.About Thursday Night OutThursday Night Out is a “Zero-Waste Event.” The Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance requested that all participating businesses use compostable or recyclable containers to help divert resources from landfills. Byline Bank and RUSH Hospital in Oak Park are sponsors of Thursday Night Out. For more information on the event, menu, and music, visit their website at ThursdayNightOut.com.###Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance (DTOPBA) is a business association comprised of property and retail owner members within Oak Park’s Special Service Area #1—a diverse and vibrant district in the heart of Oak Park. DTOPBA works with the Village of Oak Park and other local agencies to promote an active and successful business environment. They develop and manage events and services throughout the year to create a community that brings residents, visitors, and local commerce together. Their job is to promote Downtown Oak Park as a great place to shop, dine, work, play, visit, and live.For more information, please visit Downtownoakpark.net or follow them on Instagram—@Downtownoakpark—and Facebook—@Downtown Oak Park.

Thursday Night Out in Downtown Oak Park IL

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