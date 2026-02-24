Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance Presents: Jazz Thaw March 14 & 15
The Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance presents a free Jazz festival on Saturday, March 14, from 1 PM - 12 AM, and on Sunday, March 15, from 11 AM - 2 PM.
“This year’s free music festival brings together top jazz talent from Chicago and beyond,” said Ken Scott, WDCB’s Director of Marketing & Fundraising. “We’re excited to debut Return to Soul, a high-energy jazz-funk group, while welcoming back favorites like the Erik Skov Duo, the Chris Greene Quartet, and the Maddie Vogler Trio.”
SATURDAY, MARCH 14, PERFORMANCE LINE-UP
1-4 PM
Q-BBQ/124 N Marion St./Derek Duleba Organ Trio
Wise Cup/1018 Lake St./ Stephen Kuhn
Beer Shop/1026 North Blvd./Sam Robinson Quintet
ENCORE! By Little Gem/187 N Marion St./SWING33
Vigo Coffee/1100 Lake St Ste 100B/Mario Dueñas Trio
Fare/1000 Lake St/Stacy McMichael Duo
3-6 PM
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria/1038 Lake St./Terry Bartolotta Duo
Nando's PERi-PERi/1138 Lake St./Marcel Bonfim Trio
Sushi House Oak Park/1107 Lake St./Maddie Vogler Trio
Comedy Plex Comedy Club/1128 Lake St Lower Level/Matt Shevitz Trio
Tre Sorelle Ristorante/1111 Lake St./Abigail Riccards Duo
5-8 PM
Beer Shop/1026 North Blvd./Paul Abella Trio
Q-BBQ/124 N Marion St./Jack Macklin Trio
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park/1113 Lake St./Barry Winograd Duo
Smoothie King/1016 Lake St./Arman Sangalang Trio
7 to 10 PM
Khyber Pass/1031 Lake St./Alex Beltran Duo
Nando's PERi-PERi/1138 Lake St./Luciano Antonio Trio
Sushi House Oak Park/1107 Lake St./Elisha Organ Trio
Tre Sorelle Ristorante/1111 Lake St./Lara Driscoll & Chris Madsen
ENCORE! By Little Gem!/187 N Marion St./RETURN2SOUL
10 PM to Midnight
Comedy Plex Comedy Club/1128 Lake St Lower Level/Chris Greene Quartet
SUNDAY, MARCH15 - PERFORMANCE LINE- UP & JAZZ BRUNCH
11 AM to 2 PM
Breakfast House/138 N Marion St./Erik Skov Duo
Little Gem Cafe/187 N Marion St./SWING33
Léa French Cafe/106 N. Marion St./Tom Vaitsis Duo
Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance presents this event in partnership with 90.9 WDCB, “Chicago’s Home for Jazz!” For more information, visit their website at DowntownOakPark.net.
###
Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance (DTOPBA) is a business association comprised of property and retail owner members within Oak Park’s Special Service Area #1—a diverse and vibrant district in the heart of Oak Park. DTOPBA works with the Village of Oak Park and other local agencies to promote an active and successful business environment. We develop and manage events and services year-round to build a community that brings together residents, visitors, and local businesses. Our job is to promote all that Downtown Oak Park offers as a great place to shop, dine, work, play, visit, and live.
WDCB 90.9 FM was founded as a 5,000-watt station in July 1977, and its original format was a mix of classical, educational, and news programming. Jazz programming was introduced in the early 1980s and became the primary format by the end of that decade. Since then, WDCB's format has expanded to include blues, roots rock, Americana and Celtic, plus old-time radio. While straight-ahead jazz makes up more than 75% of its music programming, WDCB also airs a variety of jazz styles, including Afro-Cuban jazz, Brazilian jazz, big band jazz, "trad" jazz, and more. In recent years, some of the more eclectic and niche programming has been phased out for a stronger emphasis on jazz and blues. Unlike most college-based stations, WDCB-FM is not student-operated but rather very professional in design and output. COD students, however, do work at WDCB's offices as aides for limited hours during the week.
Amelia Dellos
Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance
+1 708-383-4145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.