Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance Presents: Jazz Thaw March 14 & 15

OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance presents its annual two-day free Jazz music festival on Saturday, March 14, from 1 PM to 12 AM and Sunday, March 15, from 11 AM to 2 PM. This free event will feature renowned jazz musicians at more than 15 Downtown Oak Park locations; seating is first-come, first-served, and guests are encouraged to order off the menu at each location.“This year’s free music festival brings together top jazz talent from Chicago and beyond,” said Ken Scott, WDCB’s Director of Marketing & Fundraising. “We’re excited to debut Return to Soul, a high-energy jazz-funk group, while welcoming back favorites like the Erik Skov Duo, the Chris Greene Quartet, and the Maddie Vogler Trio.”SATURDAY, MARCH 14, PERFORMANCE LINE-UP1-4 PMQ-BBQ/124 N Marion St./Derek Duleba Organ TrioWise Cup/1018 Lake St./ Stephen KuhnBeer Shop/1026 North Blvd./Sam Robinson QuintetENCORE! By Little Gem/187 N Marion St./SWING33Vigo Coffee/1100 Lake St Ste 100B/Mario Dueñas TrioFare/1000 Lake St/Stacy McMichael Duo3-6 PMLou Malnati's Pizzeria/1038 Lake St./Terry Bartolotta DuoNando's PERi-PERi/1138 Lake St./Marcel Bonfim TrioSushi House Oak Park/1107 Lake St./Maddie Vogler TrioComedy Plex Comedy Club/1128 Lake St Lower Level/Matt Shevitz TrioTre Sorelle Ristorante/1111 Lake St./Abigail Riccards Duo5-8 PMBeer Shop/1026 North Blvd./Paul Abella TrioQ-BBQ/124 N Marion St./Jack Macklin TrioKaty's Dumplings - Oak Park/1113 Lake St./Barry Winograd DuoSmoothie King/1016 Lake St./Arman Sangalang Trio7 to 10 PMKhyber Pass/1031 Lake St./Alex Beltran DuoNando's PERi-PERi/1138 Lake St./Luciano Antonio TrioSushi House Oak Park/1107 Lake St./Elisha Organ TrioTre Sorelle Ristorante/1111 Lake St./Lara Driscoll & Chris MadsenENCORE! By Little Gem!/187 N Marion St./RETURN2SOUL10 PM to MidnightComedy Plex Comedy Club/1128 Lake St Lower Level/Chris Greene QuartetSUNDAY, MARCH15 - PERFORMANCE LINE- UP & JAZZ BRUNCH11 AM to 2 PMBreakfast House/138 N Marion St./Erik Skov DuoLittle Gem Cafe/187 N Marion St./SWING33Léa French Cafe/106 N. Marion St./Tom Vaitsis DuoDowntown Oak Park Business Alliance presents this event in partnership with 90.9 WDCB, “Chicago’s Home for Jazz!” For more information, visit their website at DowntownOakPark.net. ###Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance (DTOPBA) is a business association comprised of property and retail owner members within Oak Park’s Special Service Area #1—a diverse and vibrant district in the heart of Oak Park. DTOPBA works with the Village of Oak Park and other local agencies to promote an active and successful business environment. We develop and manage events and services year-round to build a community that brings together residents, visitors, and local businesses. Our job is to promote all that Downtown Oak Park offers as a great place to shop, dine, work, play, visit, and live.WDCB 90.9 FM was founded as a 5,000-watt station in July 1977, and its original format was a mix of classical, educational, and news programming. Jazz programming was introduced in the early 1980s and became the primary format by the end of that decade. Since then, WDCB's format has expanded to include blues, roots rock, Americana and Celtic, plus old-time radio. While straight-ahead jazz makes up more than 75% of its music programming, WDCB also airs a variety of jazz styles, including Afro-Cuban jazz, Brazilian jazz, big band jazz, "trad" jazz, and more. In recent years, some of the more eclectic and niche programming has been phased out for a stronger emphasis on jazz and blues. Unlike most college-based stations, WDCB-FM is not student-operated but rather very professional in design and output. COD students, however, do work at WDCB's offices as aides for limited hours during the week.

