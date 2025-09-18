Downtown Oak Park’s Oaktoberfest Goes Green with New Sustainability Initiatives

Oaktoberfest Logo

The Downtown Oak Park Business Association is proud to announce a series of new sustainability initiatives at this year’s Oaktoberfest.

OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Downtown Oak Park Business Association is proud to announce a series of new sustainability initiatives at this year’s Oaktoberfest, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible resource use in the community.“These new initiatives represent a major step forward in aligning Oaktoberfest with the values of our environmentally conscious community,” said Shanon Williams, Executive Director of the Downtown Oak Park Business Association. “We’re thrilled to set a new standard for sustainability at public events in our village.”As one of Oak Park’s most anticipated annual events, Oaktoberfest draws thousands of attendees for its vibrant mix of music, food, drinks, and family fun. This year, event organizers are introducing a variety of green practices to help make the festival more sustainable than ever before.New sustainability efforts include:Free Refillable Water Stations Sponsored by the Village of Park - Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles to take advantage of complimentary water refill stations, reducing the need for single-use plastic bottles.Reusable Aluminum Beer Cups - In a move to significantly cut down on plastic waste, all beer will be served in reusable aluminum cups, which attendees can take home and reuse. These cups are also fully recyclable when they reach the end of their useful life.100% Recyclable Single-Use Drinkware - When single-use items are necessary, only fully recyclable materials will be used.Certified Compostable Food Packaging - All participating food vendors are required to use packaging and utensils made from certified compostable materials.Six Staffed Waste-Sorting Stations - Dedicated stations staffed by trained volunteers will help attendees correctly sort waste into compost, recycling, and landfill bins.“The Village is excited to partner with Downtown Oak Park to support their waste reduction plan for Oaktoberfest,” said Lindsey Roland Nieratka, Chief Sustainability Officer for the Village of Oak Park. “ Sustainable events are a great way to engage Village residents with the Climate Ready Oak Park plan and help the Village reach our sustainability goals.”About 2025 Oaktoberfest September 26 and 27This year marks the 33rd anniversary of Downtown Oak Park’s Oaktoberfest, a two-day festival celebrating the fall season with great music, beer, and food. The event will be held on Friday, September 26, from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 27, from noon to 10:00 p.m. It is located in Downtown Oak Park, south of Lake Street on Marion Street and North Boulevard. Admission is free. Byline Bank is a sponsor of Oaktoberfest. The event is presented by the Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance and Robert’s Westside.

Downtown Oak Park’s Oaktoberfest Goes Green with New Sustainability Initiatives

