Planet Expands Presence in Texas with Tracy Hochrine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet, a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans, and Planet Home, a leading national mortgage lender and servicer, have tapped award-winning loan originator Tracy Hochrine (NMLS #1247316) as Branch Manager of its new branch in San Antonio, Texas.
Hochrine brings more than a decade of mortgage industry experience and a strong reputation for helping first-time homebuyers, veterans and renovation borrowers navigate the path to homeownership. As the spouse of a veteran, she has built a strong presence serving military families throughout the San Antonio area, home to several major military installations. Known professionally as “Mortgage Mama,” she is recognized for her education-first approach and commitment to building lasting client relationships.
The new branch further strengthens Planet’s presence in Texas and expands access to specialized lending solutions, including down payment assistance programs, renovation financing, VA loans and Buy Now. Sell Later. Products.
“Tracy’s passion for helping families achieve homeownership aligns perfectly with Planet’s culture and mission,” said Matt Payan, SVP National Production Distributed Retail. “She combines deep product knowledge with a genuine commitment to supporting people through every step of the process.”
“Her reputation in the San Antonio market, especially within the military community, makes her an incredible addition to Team Planet,” added Joe Greiner, Regional Sales Manager.
Hochrine joins Planet after nearly eight and a half years at Gateway Mortgage. During the course of her career, she has worked across nearly every area of the mortgage process, including processing, operations and origination, giving her a comprehensive understanding of how to structure solutions for borrowers.
“I wanted to join a company where I felt supported, connected and truly part of something,” Hochrine said. “Planet gave me that feeling from the beginning. Here it feels like people genuinely care about helping me grow. I’m excited for this next chapter and for the opportunity to continue helping families achieve their goals with even more tools and resources behind me.”
Throughout her career, Hochrine has earned numerous industry honors, including recognition as a HousingWire Rising Star, a Scotsman Guide Top Women Originator and recipient of the Women With a Vision Award. She has also been recognized among the industry’s Best Military Originators and has received the Five Star Professional designation for seven consecutive years.
Hochrine said her passion for lending comes from helping borrowers realize homeownership may be more achievable than they think.
“I love teaching people about the process and helping them build a plan, whether they’re ready now or two years from now,” Hochrine added. “For me, it’s about relationships. My clients become like family, and I want them to feel supported long after closing.”
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
Dona DeZube
Hochrine brings more than a decade of mortgage industry experience and a strong reputation for helping first-time homebuyers, veterans and renovation borrowers navigate the path to homeownership. As the spouse of a veteran, she has built a strong presence serving military families throughout the San Antonio area, home to several major military installations. Known professionally as “Mortgage Mama,” she is recognized for her education-first approach and commitment to building lasting client relationships.
The new branch further strengthens Planet’s presence in Texas and expands access to specialized lending solutions, including down payment assistance programs, renovation financing, VA loans and Buy Now. Sell Later. Products.
“Tracy’s passion for helping families achieve homeownership aligns perfectly with Planet’s culture and mission,” said Matt Payan, SVP National Production Distributed Retail. “She combines deep product knowledge with a genuine commitment to supporting people through every step of the process.”
“Her reputation in the San Antonio market, especially within the military community, makes her an incredible addition to Team Planet,” added Joe Greiner, Regional Sales Manager.
Hochrine joins Planet after nearly eight and a half years at Gateway Mortgage. During the course of her career, she has worked across nearly every area of the mortgage process, including processing, operations and origination, giving her a comprehensive understanding of how to structure solutions for borrowers.
“I wanted to join a company where I felt supported, connected and truly part of something,” Hochrine said. “Planet gave me that feeling from the beginning. Here it feels like people genuinely care about helping me grow. I’m excited for this next chapter and for the opportunity to continue helping families achieve their goals with even more tools and resources behind me.”
Throughout her career, Hochrine has earned numerous industry honors, including recognition as a HousingWire Rising Star, a Scotsman Guide Top Women Originator and recipient of the Women With a Vision Award. She has also been recognized among the industry’s Best Military Originators and has received the Five Star Professional designation for seven consecutive years.
Hochrine said her passion for lending comes from helping borrowers realize homeownership may be more achievable than they think.
“I love teaching people about the process and helping them build a plan, whether they’re ready now or two years from now,” Hochrine added. “For me, it’s about relationships. My clients become like family, and I want them to feel supported long after closing.”
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
Dona DeZube
Planet
+1 443-263-2832
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