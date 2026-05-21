Planet Expands Presence in Texas with Tracy Hochrine

About

Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.

Planet