Planet Delivers Strong First Quarter 2026 Performance
Volume growth, Non-Agency expansion, leadership investment and brand launch highlight momentumMERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet, a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans, delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2026, driven by broad-based origination growth, expansion into Non-Agency lending and the launch of a unified brand identity. These milestones reflect the continued strength of Planet’s integrated platform and its ability to perform consistently across market conditions.
Planet originated approximately $8.0 billion in residential loans during the quarter, an increase of 53% year over year, with growth across all origination channels.
Planet’s total servicing portfolio grew to approximately $154 billion during the quarter, an increase of approximately 23% year over year, supported by active participation in the MSR market, strong recapture performance and growth across Planet’s origination platform.
“Our first quarter results reflect disciplined execution across every part of our platform,” said Planet CEO Michael Dubeck. “We’re continuing to grow volume, expand our capabilities and invest in the people and infrastructure that support long-term performance.”
Retail production showed significant momentum during the quarter, with combined Distributed Retail and Retention originations reaching $1.9 billion, more than tripling year over year.
Distributed Retail originations increased approximately 119%, supported by continued branch expansion, the addition of experienced mortgage loan originators, custom digital marketing strategies and strong home purchase activity. Retention also delivered strong results, growing more than 300% year over year, driven by analytics-led borrower engagement and recapture strategies that continue to connect customers with the right opportunities at the right time.
Planet’s retail platform also continued to demonstrate its ability to scale efficiently during periods of elevated demand. Even as volumes increased significantly, Planet maintained consistent operational performance and turn times, reflecting long-term investments in infrastructure, staffing and process discipline designed to support growth across market cycles.
Planet originated approximately $6.2 billion through its Correspondent channel during the quarter, an increase of 32% year over year. Growth was driven by deeper engagement with existing partners, onboarding new sellers and continued expansion of specialized product capabilities.
Non-Agency Expansion Gains Early Traction
During the quarter, Planet expanded its platform to include Non-Agency products (NQM and DSCR) for retail and correspondent channel, extending its reach to a broader set of borrowers, lenders and real estate investors.
The company introduced its Non-Agency Correspondent offering as a pilot at year-end 2025 and is already seeing early adoption across its network of correspondent partners. This expansion builds on Planet’s multichannel model, providing a stable, multiproduct counterparty capable of delivering consistent execution across market cycles.
Brand Launch Reflects Unified Platform
In April, Planet launched a reinvigorated brand identity designed to unify its growing platform and simplify how it shows up to customers, clients and partners.
The updated brand reflects how the company already operates today: as an integrated platform spanning origination, servicing and affiliated services.
Positioned for Consistent Performance
Planet’s first quarter results underscore the strength of a platform designed to perform across cycles, combining multichannel origination, scaled servicing and expanding product capabilities.
“We’ve built this platform to adapt,” Dubeck said. “Whether it’s expanding into Non-Agency or strengthening how we present ourselves to the market, each step is focused on delivering consistent results for our partners and better outcomes for the people we serve.”
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
Dona DeZube
Planet Home Lending, LLC
+1 443-263-2832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.