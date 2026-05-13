Industry Veteran Dean Langston Joins Planet to Support Growth in Northern California

Dean Langston

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet , a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans, welcomes Dean Langston (NMLS #267068) as a Retail Sales Manager. He will focus on expanding Planet’s presence in Northern California while continuing to originate loans and support homebuyers.Langston brings more than four decades of mortgage and real estate experience to Planet. He has deep roots in the Danville, Calif., community and a long-standing reputation for building strong relationships across the real estate community. During his career, he co-founded one of California’s largest mortgage brokerage and correspondent lenders in California, helping grow a platform that reached billions in annual production. Most recently, he was a sales manager with Change Home Mortgage.“Dean is one of the most trusted and relationship-driven professionals I’ve worked with,” said Matt Kingsborough, Regional Sales Leader at Planet. “His ability to connect with people, build strong teams and create lasting partnerships makes him an ideal fit for Planet. He brings a level of energy, authenticity and credibility that will be instrumental as we continue to grow in the Bay Area.”At Planet, Langston will leverage his long-standing relationships and engage directly with real estate professionals. His approach emphasizes connection, consistency and in-person engagement by meeting regularly with industry partners and serving as a trusted advisor.“I’ve spent my career building relationships and helping people succeed, and that’s what drew me to Planet,” Langston said. “The opportunity to work alongside people I trust, combined with strong products make this a great fit. At the end of the day, it’s about helping clients, whether they are first-time or move-up buyers, create long-term financial stability through homeownership.”Along with his desire to help first-time homebuyers, Langston is particularly excited about Planet’s innovative solutions, including Buy Now. Sell Later. programs, which provide added flexibility for today’s homeowners.A lifelong resident of Contra Costa County, Langston’s family has been part of the community for more than 130 years, further strengthening his connection to the region he serves.

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