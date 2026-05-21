Certified Aviation Services Appoints Scott Whittaker as Chief Operating Officer

Scott Whittaker Appointed COO at CAS

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leading provider of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, announced the appointment of Scott Whittaker as Chief Operating Officer.

Scott brings more than 40 years of aviation, aerospace, and transportation industry experience, with a proven record of driving operational excellence, transformation, continuous improvement, and value creation across complex maintenance and service environments. As COO, Scott will lead all CAS operations, including Hangar Maintenance, Line Operations, and the global AOG Go-Team, with full accountability for operational performance, execution, safety, quality, and service excellence.

“Scott’s depth of aviation experience, operational discipline, and proven ability to build scalable, high-performing organizations make him an exceptional addition to the CAS executive leadership team,” said Brad Caban, Chief Executive Officer of Certified Aviation Services. “As CAS continues to grow and expand its capabilities, Scott’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our operations, supporting our customers, and advancing our commitment to Safety, Quality, and Excellence.”

Prior to joining CAS, Scott served as Vice President, Operational Excellence Focus Area Leader at Vector, where he established and grew the Operational Excellence practice, led strategic transformation initiatives, and helped drive significant customer savings and measurable performance improvements. His experience also includes executive and operational leadership roles with Safran/Zodiac Services Americas, Fokker Airinc, Fokker Services, Chromalloy Power Services Corporation, and Delta Air Lines.

Throughout his career, Whittaker has led initiatives across operational strategy, Lean and Six Sigma implementation, quality systems, supply chain, customer and supplier management, business development, and large-scale performance improvement. His leadership has delivered measurable results, including improvements in turnaround time, on-time delivery, cost reduction, customer satisfaction, and EBITDA growth.

“I am honored to join Certified Aviation Services at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Scott Whittaker, Chief Operating Officer of Certified Aviation Services. “CAS has built a strong reputation for responsiveness, technical capability, and customer commitment. I look forward to working alongside Brad and the entire CAS team to strengthen operational execution, scale our capabilities, and continue delivering the high-quality, dependable MRO support our customers expect.”

Scott holds an MBA in Aerospace and Defense from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management from Southern Illinois University. He is an active FAA Airframe and Powerplant license holder, a Certified Project Manager, a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and a Six Sigma Green Belt. He also has formal Lean and Theory of Constraints training and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

In his role as COO, Scott will partner closely with Brad and the CAS executive team to align operational strategy with the company’s growth objectives, enhance process discipline, strengthen customer support, and further position CAS as a trusted MRO partner for airline and OEM customers worldwide.

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