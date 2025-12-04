Certified Aviation Services Appoints Richard Morris as Director, Quality Training & Safety

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leading provider of aircraft line maintenance, AOG support, and narrow-body MRO services, today announced the hiring of Richard Morris as Director, Quality Training & Safety. In this role, Morris will oversee CAS’s Quality Management System (QMS), Safety Management System (SMS), and company-wide technical training programs, driving a unified culture of right-first-time performance, proactive risk management, and continuous improvement across all CAS locations.

“Richard’s combination of regulatory depth, frontline maintenance leadership, and training program design is exactly what CAS needs as we scale,” said Brad Caban, President & CEO of CAS. “He will tighten our quality controls, elevate our safety practices, and expand our technician training pathways, so our teams can consistently deliver the speed, transparency, and reliability our customers expect.”

Morris brings more than two decades of experience spanning military, commercial aviation, and aerospace organizations, including roles with the FAA and major aviation firms. His background includes:

• Building ISO/AS-aligned quality systems and audit programs

• Standing up SMS frameworks and data-driven performance metrics

• Supplier quality management, root-cause analysis, and corrective action

• Software/hardware assurance and compliance (e.g., DO-178), and

• Designing competency-based training and recurrent curricula for technicians and leaders

“I’m honored to join CAS,” said Richard Morris. “Our focus will be practical: strengthen fundamentals, standardize training across stations, close the loop on findings quickly, and empower every technician with the knowledge and resources to do safe, high-quality work—fast.”

Morris holds a B.S. in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and professional credentials that include ISO/AS Lead Auditor, Six Sigma Green Belt, A&P, and Private Pilot.

