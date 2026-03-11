Certified Aviation Services Recognized by Department of Defense as Approved SkillBridge Industry Partner

Program will provide transitioning service members with hands-on exposure to civilian aviation maintenance operations

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leader in aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, today announced it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as an approved SkillBridge industry partner. Through the DoD SkillBridge program, CAS will support transitioning military personnel by providing hands-on exposure to civilian aviation maintenance operations, helping participants expand their knowledge and skills while preparing for life after military service.

The initiative reflects CAS’s continued commitment to service members as they transition into civilian careers, while also enabling CAS teams to benefit from the discipline, professionalism, and operational mindset that military members bring during their time with the company.

“Certified Aviation Services is proud to support the men and women who have served our country,” said Brad Caban, CEO of CAS. “Becoming an approved SkillBridge industry partner allows us to create meaningful pathways into aviation maintenance careers while strengthening our workforce with individuals who understand mission readiness, safety, and teamwork.”

SkillBridge participants placed with CAS will gain practical experience alongside CAS professionals, with exposure to real-world maintenance environments and operational standards that support airline and OEM customers. The program is designed to complement military experience by translating service-earned strengths into civilian aviation maintenance skills and career opportunities.

“SkillBridge is a win-win,” said Tim Kleckner, Director of Operations at CAS “Service members gain valuable experience and a clearer view of aviation career paths, and our teams benefit from the maturity, structure, and commitment to excellence that service members consistently bring to the workplace.”

CAS expects the SkillBridge partnership to contribute to long-term talent development across its operations, supporting both workforce readiness and continued service to customers with uncompromising standards for quality and safety. Service members interested in SkillBridge opportunities with Certified Aviation Services should coordinate with their installation’s SkillBridge representative and locate CAS within the Department of Defense SkillBridge portal to begin the application process.

About Certified Aviation Services (CAS)

Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS) is a trusted aviation MRO provider delivering safety-driven, high-quality maintenance solutions that keep fleets operating with minimal downtime. With 15+ line maintenance stations serving 70+ airline and OEM customers, CAS provides comprehensive Line Maintenance support—from routine inspections and RON maintenance to aircraft movement services and brake rides—while its global AOG Go-Team deploys rapidly to restore operations during critical events. Anchoring these capabilities is CAS’s Birmingham (BHM) narrow-body hangar, which expands our capacity for coordinated AOG response, structural and maintenance support, and scheduled routine checks including A checks and C checks. CAS also offers Cyclean® engine wash services to help operators enhance performance and efficiency while supporting sustainability goals, reinforcing CAS’s commitment to consistent, responsive service built on Safety, Quality, and Excellence.





