Calibrite Announces Approval for Display Plus HL Use with Apple's Built-in Display Calibration System

Calibrite Display Plus HL, Apple Approved Calibrite Display Plus HL is approved for use with Apple’s display calibration workflow in MacOS Tahoe, version 26.4 and above.

Calibrite Display Plus HL Receives Apple Approval for Hardware-Level Display Calibration

For anyone serious about color on Apple hardware, this changes what's possible, and what's affordable.” — Stefan Zrenner | General Manager of Calibrite

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calibrites Display Plus HL is the first colorimeter approved for use with Apple's built-in display calibration system, bringing professional-grade precision to creative professionals.Calibrite, the leader in color management solutions trusted by photographers, filmmakers, and colorists worldwide, announced today that the Calibrite Display Plus HL has received Appleapproval for use with Apple's built-in display calibration system.It is the first colorimeter to achieve this distinction.The approval enables hardware-level calibration for Apple Studio Display, Studio Display DR, Pro Display DR, and supported MacBook Promodels, working natively within Apple's macOScalibration workflow.Calibration Written to the Display, Not Layered on TopUnlike profile-based adjustment, Apple's display calibration system writes settings directly to the display, refining white point, luminance, and color accuracy at the source. A single calibration session updates every reference mode simultaneously, delivering consistent, reliable color across the full brightness range, from SDR to HDR content up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.Until now, this level of hardware-level precision required professional spectroradiometers designed for dedicated color facilities; instruments priced well beyond the reach of most working creatives.At $339 (and only $259 thru 6/30/2026), Calibrite Display Plus HL changes that."This is a genuinely exciting moment for us at Calibrite.""Calibrite Display Plus HL is now Apple-approved for hardware-level display calibration, working natively within Apple's built-in macoS workflow across the full range of supported Apple displays. Until now, that level of precision required professional instruments priced for dedicated color facilities. At under $400, Calibrite Display PlusHL brings it within reach of every serious creator on Apple hardware. For anyone serious about color on Apple hardware, this changes what's possible, and what's affordable."Stefan Zrenner | General Manager of CalibriteBuilt for Apple's Evolving Color StandardsCalibrite Display Plus HL is designed to work with Apple's latest color technologies, including Apple CMF 2026, Apple's next-generation Color Matching Function that advances beyond the dated CIE 1931 standard, ensuring accurate and dependable results as display technology continues to evolve.For professionals who require a comprehensive color management workflow, Calibrite Display Plus HL works alongside Calibrite PROFILER software for ICC profiling, validation, and reporting, providing a complete end-to-end solution.For more info about Calibrite products:stefan@calibrite.comStefan Zrenner, Calibrite General ManagerCalibriteCalibrite is committed to providing the very best color control solutions for Color Perfectionists: photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color-critical creative workflow. From display calibration to ICC profiling and beyond, Calibrite builds tools for those who demand precision.Apple, MacBook Pro, Apple Studio Display, and Apple Pro Display XDRv are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

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