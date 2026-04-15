KNOWLED House of Lighting New York

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional gear should be felt, not just seen.The KNOWLED House of Lighting is now open at MAC Group headquarters in White Plains, NY -- a dedicated showroom and working studio for cinema professionals who want to get their hands on the KNOWLED ecosystem before it ever arrives on set.A Hands-On Professional ExperienceLocated at 75 Virginia Road, our space was designed from the ground up for serious evaluation. From the ultra-compact MS60 system to the AM1600R 8'x8' Inflatable Mat Light, the KNOWLED lineup is on display and operational. Bring your questions. Bring your specs. DPs, gaffers, and electricians are welcome to run real tests, combine units to simulate actual setups, and work through the accessory range for every fixture.No surprises on set. That's the point.The KNOWLED Lending LibraryThis is new -- and we don't know of anyone else in the region doing it.Qualified cinema professionals can arrange short-term loans of KNOWLED fixtures for real-world field testing. Take the gear on an actual job. Put it through its paces in conditions we can't replicate in a showroom. In exchange, we ask for honest feedback that goes directly to Godox HQ to inform future development. You get confidence in the kit. They get insight from working professionals. It's a fair trade.Networking and CollaborationConference rooms are available for focused conversations and small industry gatherings. The studio, not open to visitors, is available by special arrangement for unique testing opportunities.We're not trying to run a trade show. We're trying to build real relationships with the people who use this gear for a living.What We Offer• Hands-on product demonstrations and technical walkthroughs• Side-by-side spec testing and live lighting trials• Short-term equipment loans through the Lending Library• Service and repair support for your KNOWLED kit• Small-scale industry events, workshops, and networking gatherings for the localproduction communityThe KNOWLED House of Lighting New York is open by appointment.Come see what your next lighting package can do.Francis Westfield, East Coast Sales ManagerFrancisW@macgroupus.com(914) 217-4600

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