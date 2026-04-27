Godox USA is built for that reality. We are incredibly proud to be expanding our offering and stand by our new promise to deliver more ways to light than anyone.” — Jan Lederman | President of MAC Group

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAC Group and MPEX Distribution join forces to form Godox USA , unifying all Godox products under one roof led by MAC Group.This strategic collaboration creates a unified sales, marketing, and distribution team for all Godox Flash, Godox LED, KNOWLED, light shapers andaccessories with coast-to-coast service network.MAC Group and MPEX Distribution today announced the formation of Godox USA, unifying Godox Flash, LED, and light shaping products as well as accessories within one sales, marketing, and distribution organization led by MAC Group.Launching May 1, 2026, Godox USA brings together the complete Godox lighting ecosystem; Flash, LED, wireless control, light-shaping tools and related creative accessories; under one U.S.-based website with unified sales, support, and coast-to-coast service.Led by MAC Group, Godox USA combines MAC Group's 38 years of lighting industry leadership and trusted dealer relationships with MPEX Distribution's deep Flash expertise to create a seamless customer experience backed by comprehensive U.S. based warranty service and technical support."This team brings together two organizations that have known and respected each other for years. We both saw the same opportunity: to serve creators better. By combining MPEX's Godox Flash heritage with MAC Group's LED innovation under the Godox USA banner, we're creating something that didn't exist before: a truly unified lighting ecosystem with the kind of service and support that has never existed in the United States."Jan Lederman | President of MAC Group"I've watched MAC Group set the standard for distribution in our industry for years, and I'm excited to combine forces under the Godox USA banner. MPEX brings decades of Flash expertise and service excellence; MAC Group brings LED leadership and unmatched dealer relationships. Together, we're creating something neither of us could build alone: a truly unified lighting ecosystem backed by coast-to-coast support. Godox has been exceptionally well-received by our customers, and now we can serve them even better."Moishe Appelbaum | President of MPEXThis new relationship positions Godox USA as the only lighting brand offering seamlessly integrated on- and off-camera flash and LED product collections, power packs, control systems for virtually all camera systems, mobile phoneography systems, and an incredibly broad light shaping ecosystem under the Godox and KNOWLED brands, complemented by a comprehensive U.S.-based sales, technical support, and service infrastructure.One Brand. One Ecosystem.Coast-to-Coast Support.- Godox USA's unified approach delivers: y Integrated Flash + LED Systems: Seamlessly manage Flash and LED lights from a single wireless control ecosystem.- Complete Product Range: From pocket-sized speedlights to professional power packs, mobile phoneographer collections, portable LEDs, studio COBs, other products and accessories, as well as the premium and innovative collections from Godox sister brand KNOWLED.- Godox Lightshaping: An incredibly broad and deep range of light-shaping tools and accessories designed for professionals at every experience level within and outside the Godox ecosystem.- Three-Coast Service Network: Full technical support and service centers in New York, Ohio, and Los Angeles. y Unified Customer Experience: One website, one sales team, one support system across the entire Godox ecosystem.- Unified Customer Experience: One website, one sales team, one support system across the entire Godox ecosystem."Creators today don't work in just one medium; they shoot stills and video, they mix flash with continuous light, they move between controlled studios and unpredictable locations. Godox USA is built for that reality. We are incredibly proud to be expanding our offering and stand by our new promise to deliver more ways to light than anyone. With better service and support than anyone."Jan Lederman | President of MAC GroupGodox USA will also integrate with MAC Group's Photo Video EDU program, extending educational resources and support to students, universities, and creative institutions nationwide.Availability Godox USA products will be available beginning May 1, 2026, through authorized dealers nationwide and direct from www.godox.us . The new website features the complete Godox ecosystem: Flash, LED, wireless systems, light shaping, and accessories; all supported by local sales teams, technicalexperts, and comprehensive warranty service.More InformationFor more info about Godox or KNOWLED products:Michael Bogue, MichaelB@MacGroupUS.comBrand Manager, MAC GroupPaul FishkinVice President, PaulF@MacGroupUS.comGodox at MAC GroupGodoxSince 1993, Godox has been dedicated to a broad and deep range of accessible and thoughtful lighting and audio solutions for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and creators across every discipline and experience level.Godox.comGodox USAGodox USA is the unified U.S. presence of Godox, formed through a strategic collaboration between MAC Group and MPEX Distribution. Led by MAC Group, Godox USA delivers the industry's most comprehensive integrated lighting ecosystem: Flash, LED, wireless control, and light shaping, backed by coast-to-coast service and support. Powered by MAC Group's 38 years of lighting industry expertise and MPEX Distribution's Flash heritage, Godox USA is committed to empowering filmmakers, videographers, photographers, and content creators at every experience level with the tools they need to pursue theirpassion, grow their business, and achieve their dreams.MACgroupMAC Group's mission is to supply passionate photographers, filmmakers, content creators, educators, and students with the world's finest image-makingtools, education, and inspiration.MACgroupUS.comMIDWEST PHOTOMEX has been a trusted name in Flash photography equipment distribution and service, known for technical expertise and comprehensive support infrastructure.MPEX.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.