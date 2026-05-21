Plow struck during snow removal operations in Southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. - A snowplow was struck on Interstate 80, May 18, near milepost 268.

The driver of a commercial semi truck side-swiped a Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow heading west on I-80. The plow operator was performing snow removal operations on a closed section of I-80 when the incident occurred.

WYDOT plow operators had been working to clear snow near a group of stopped semis that had become stuck on the roadway. Once the semis were freed, one of the commercial operators attempted to pass a snowplow that was clearing the emergency lane, not giving enough space between the semi and the plow truck. The semi ultimately sideswiped the front plow as it was passing the plow truck.

Mild damage was caused to the corner of the front plow, but the commercial vehicle did sustain some serious damage, including a ruptured fuel tank. Both the WYDOT plow operator and the driver of the passenger vehicle were uninjured.

The crash occurred just before noon at milepost 268 on I-80 westbound near the Wagon Hound Rest Area.

Wyoming Statute § 31-5-224 requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to emergency vehicles and move over to allow them to pass. This statute also applies to maintenance workers, such as highway construction and public utility workers.

Road conditions at the time were reported as wet with snowfall, with slick roads and clear visibility. WYDOT plow operators want to remind drivers that plows create snow clouds when driving. Please be aware of this when encountering a snow cloud on the roadways.