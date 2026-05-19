Public meeting scheduled for upcoming Grand Avenue Project in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the upcoming construction project on Grand Avenue in Laramie.

The Grand Avenue project will consist of a mill and overlay from 30th Street and Grand Avenue east to the I-80/Grand Avenue interchange. The project will also include concrete work at 17th and 19th Streets to repair deteriorating concrete joints, as well as curb and gutter repairs on the east side of Grand Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets, where erosion has occurred.

The concrete work is scheduled to begin after Memorial Day, and the mill and overlay work from 30th Street and Grand Avenue to the I-80/Grand Avenue interchange is expected to begin around mid-June.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Rec Center conference room, 920 Boulder Dr, Laramie, WY.

The intent of this meeting is to present the project scope and schedule to local businesses and residents. To alleviate major impacts to businesses, we encourage all to come and chat with our engineers and contractors.

A short presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. WYDOT will present the scope and project details, and Knife River will explain the schedule and timeline.

WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.