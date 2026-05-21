Path Infotech Set to Bring Next-Generation AI-Powered Solutions Around Oracle Applications & Technologies to ASCEND 2026

Path to participate in Ascend 2026 Florida Prabir Kr. Kundu - Upcoming Ascend session

At the event, Path will demonstrate how its AI-powered solutions can help enterprises simplify operations, unlock insights, and drive faster innovation.

We are not just attending Ascend 2026; we are bringing solutions that address the toughest questions our clients are facing right now.” — Ronald Carlson, Director of Business Development, Path

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Path Infotech, a trusted Oracle Partner with more than three decades of enterprise technology expertise, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at Ascend 2026, the premier Oracle user conference hosted by OATUG (Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group) and OHUG (Oracle HCM Users Group). The event will take place June 8–11, 2026, at Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida.Oracle and AI Expertise. One Stage. One Moment.Built on decades of Oracle expertise, Path Infotech helps organizations across insurance, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector solve complex enterprise technology challenges. From strategic consulting and AI implementation to managed services and cloud migration, Path delivers results that matter.Ascend 2026 is where this legacy meets the future."Ascend is the heartbeat of the Oracle community, and we are proud to be part of it in a meaningful way this year," added Vinay Gupta, Vice President – International Business, Path Infotech. "Our AI-powered enterprise solutions, the expertise of our AI, Oracle Applications, Oracle Cloud SMEs at Booth #520, and session on Context-Aware AI for Database Managed Services all reflect our commitment to driving innovation across the Oracle ecosystem."AI on the Oracle Stage: Path Infotech Brings the Future to the FloorEnterprise AI is no longer just a roadmap item; it is a boardroom imperative. Path Infotech is coming to Ascend 2026 with proof.Visitors to Path's Booth #520 will see live demonstrations of four breakthrough AI solutions designed to deliver measurable business outcomes, from intelligent document processing to natural language querying across enterprise systems.• EZinsightsEW - Contextual AI turns enterprise documents into instant, actionable intelligence—no data science team required.• SupplierEW - End-to-end source-to-pay automation powered by AI, enabling efficient payments, smarter procurement decisions and stronger supplier relationships.• QclarityEW - Natural language querying for enterprise systems in real time. Ask a business question and get a business answer—no code, no complexity.• IntelliDocAIEW - High-accuracy intelligent document processing that delivers value from day one while eliminating manual effort at scale."The conversations happening in Orlando this June will define how organizations invested in Oracle Applications & technologies approach AI over the next decade," said Ronald Carlson, Director of Business Development, Path. "We are not just attending Ascend 2026; we are bringing solutions that address the toughest questions our clients are facing right now."Paritosh Goel, Head - Oracle Applications Delivery & Program Management, Path, shared, “Being part of Ascend 2026 is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with the global Oracle community and showcase how Path Infotech is combining deep Oracle expertise with AI-driven innovation to address real enterprise challenges.”Prabir Kr. Kundu, Oracle ACE Associate to Deliver Featured SessionPath’s own Prabir Kr. Kundu, Sr. AVP - Cloud & Platform Management Services and Oracle ACE Associate, will deliver a featured session that is already generating strong interest across the Oracle community:Session: "MCP Fundamentals: Enabling Context-Aware AI for Database Managed Services"Date & Time: Tuesday, June 9, 2026, 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM EDTVenue: Boca 8, Caribe Royale OrlandoThe session will explore one of the most consequential—and often misunderstood—shifts in enterprise AI architecture: Model Context Protocol (MCP), and how it is reshaping the way AI systems operate within Oracle database environments."Most enterprises are asking how to connect AI to their databases. The better question is how to give AI the right context to operate intelligently, securely, and at scale within those environments," said Prabir Kr. Kundu. "That is exactly what MCP enables, and that is what this session will unpack."Prabir’s Oracle ACE Associate designation reflects deep technical expertise and a sustained commitment to knowledge sharing within the Oracle community—recognition that also reflects Path Infotech’s broader culture of thought leadership and continuous innovation.Meet Path Infotech at Ascend 2026Attendees are invited to visit Path Infotech at Booth #520 for live solution demonstrations and to schedule a complimentary one-on-one consultation with Path Infotech’s Oracle & AI experts. Click here to book a meeting ahead of the event.About Ascend 2026Ascend 2026 is the flagship annual conference of the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG). It brings together thousands of Oracle professionals, technology leaders, and decision-makers from across industries and geographies. The 2026 conference will be held June 8–11 at Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit: www.ascendconference.com About Path InfotechPath Infotech is a trusted Oracle Partner delivering enterprise technology solutions worldwide. Specializing in Oracle applications & technologies, cloud transformation, AI implementation, and managed services. Path Infotech helps organizations across insurance, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector accelerate digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.pathinfotech.com

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