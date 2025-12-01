Path Infotech Showcases AI-Powered Solutions at OATUG India Summit 2025, Driving Enterprise Transformation

As a Platinum Sponsor, Path Highlighted the Future of Oracle E-Business Suite Operations with Generative AI–Driven Innovations, Live Demos, and Expert Insights.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Path Infotech, a leading global Oracle partner, successfully concluded its participation as Platinum Sponsor at the OATUG India Summit 2025, demonstrating breakthrough AI-driven solutions that are transforming how enterprises leverage Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) environments.Held November 11–12, 2025, at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad, the summit convened hundreds of Oracle EBS practitioners, technology leaders, and domain experts to explore modernization strategies for enterprise operations. Path's presence underscored the company's commitment to helping organizations unlock greater value from their Oracle investments through intelligent automation and AI-powered innovation.Bridging the Gap Between Legacy Systems and Modern AIAt the heart of Path's showcase was eniwhere—the company's proprietary suite of AI-driven accelerators purpose-built for Oracle EBS environments. Unlike disruptive system overhauls, eniwhere solutions integrate seamlessly with existing EBS landscapes, enabling enterprises to achieve rapid time-to-value while maintaining operational continuity.Path's booth attracted sustained engagement throughout the two-day event, with attendees exploring four flagship solutions:• QclarityEW: Instant answers from Oracle EBS in simple English, eliminating the need for SQL queries or manual reports• SupplierEW: Intelligent supplier lifecycle automation covering onboarding, compliance, sourcing, and payments.• EZinsightsEW: Context-aware insights from vast volumes of enterprise documents.• SmartDB: AI-driven database management for secure, efficient, and proactive operations.Transforming Source-to-Pay: A Session That ResonatedThe summit highlight came during the keynote session by Anubhav Srivastava, Senior Business Consultant, Path Infotech and Paritosh Goel, Assistant Vice President, Path Infotech. Drawing from real-world implementations, the joint session on revolutionizing the Source-to-Pay (S2P) cycle revealed how AI and automation are addressing persistent challenges in procurement and supplier management.The session covered:• Overcoming bottlenecks in supplier onboarding and compliance verification• Leveraging AI to enhance visibility across complex operations• Integrating end-to-end automation to reduce cycle times and operational costs• Deploying data-driven strategies that elevate decision-making across the entire S2P journeyProcurement leaders, CFOs, and EBS specialists filled the session hall, generating lively discussions that continued at Path's booth post the session."Organizations today face mounting pressure to modernize operations without abandoning proven systems," said Anubhav Srivastava, "Our AI-powered solutions demonstrate that you don't need to rip and replace—you can enhance what's already working with intelligent layers that deliver immediate impact."Community Connection Drives Innovation Forward"The level of engagement we experienced at OATUG India 2025 validates what we've been hearing from customers worldwide," noted a Path spokesperson. "EBS users are looking for smart, proven ways to make their systems more powerful, more intuitive, and more aligned with today's business velocity."Interactive product demonstrations, technical deep dives, and one-on-one consultations kept Path's booth active throughout both days. Many attendees requested follow-up meetings to explore specific use cases and implementation roadmaps for their organizations.Commitment to the Oracle CommunityThe Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) serves as the world's leading independent forum for Oracle technology users. OATUG India, established in April 2004, has grown into a vital knowledge-sharing platform for the country's Oracle E-Business Suite community, fostering collaboration and driving adoption of best practices.Path's participation as Platinum Sponsor reflects the company's long-standing commitment to the Oracle ecosystem and its dedication to helping customers navigate the intersection of proven enterprise systems and emerging AI capabilities.About Path InfotechPath Infotech is a global Oracle partner empowering enterprises to modernize, automate, and scale with confidence. With deep expertise across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Fusion Applications, E-Business Suite, APEX, and multicloud environments, Path accelerates digital transformation while delivering measurable ROI. The company's proprietary AI-powered platforms—CLOUDnU, ServitiumCRM, and eniwhere—bring generative AI, intelligent automation, and next-generation tools to enhance Oracle investments. Serving 450+ clients across ASEAN, Australia, India, and North America, Path has established itself as a trusted innovation partner for organizations pursuing sustainable digital success.For more information about Path Infotech's solutions or to schedule a demonstration, feel free to visit their website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.