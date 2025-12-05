Path Infotech Partners with EDB to Empower Enterprises with Sovereign Data & AI Innovation

Path announces strategic partnership with EnterpriseDB (EDB)

Digital transformation leader joins forces with enterprise Postgres pioneer to address growing enterprise demand for secure, scalable data infrastructure.

Our partnership with EDB reinforces our commitment to delivering next-generation solutions that empower clients to innovate, compete, and lead with confidence.” — Prabir Kr. Kundu, Sr. AVP– Cloud & Platform Management Services at Path

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Path Infotech, a global technology partner and leader in database modernization, has announced a strategic partnership with EnterpriseDB (EDB), creator of the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform built on PostgreSQL.The collaboration brings together Path's digital transformation and database expertise with EDB's Postgres-based AI data platform to address growing enterprise demand for secure, scalable data infrastructure.As digital transformation rapidly becomes a business imperative, enterprises face an urgent need for secure, scalable data platforms that unlock real-time insights and harness AI for operational advantage. Together, Path and EDB are setting a new benchmark for modernizing legacy data architectures, operationalizing AI, and ensuring full compliance in today's competitive landscape.Addressing Market Demand for Data ModernizationOrganizations face mounting pressure to modernize legacy systems while managing costs, ensuring compliance, and maintaining data sovereignty. Traditional proprietary databases create barriers through vendor lock-in and high costs. The combined offering delivers seamless migration, advanced analytics, and security by design across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.Partnership CapabilitiesThis partnership commits to deliver measurable outcomes across several operational dimensions:• Faster, smarter decision-making with ai-powered analytics and unified data management• Full data sovereignty and compliance including SOC2, GDPR, and PCI DSS, with availability levels up to 99.999%.• Accelerated AI-powered legacy modernization with minimal disruption, boosting agility and reducing operational risks.• Seamless scalability across business units and geographies, future-proofing data strategies through unified management of workloads across multiple environments.________________________________________Leadership Perspective"Today's businesses need more than just technology—they need strategic vision and proven platforms that drive real outcomes," said Prabir Kr. Kundu, Sr. AVP – Cloud & Platform Management Services at Path Infotech. "Our partnership with EDB reinforces our commitment to delivering next-generation solutions that empower clients to innovate, compete, and lead with confidence."The alliance positions Path at the forefront of sovereign data and AI innovation, strengthening the company's ability to serve evolving enterprise needs across industry sectors.________________________________________Strategic AlignmentBoth organizations cite shared commitments to open-source innovation, customer-centric development, and enterprise-grade reliability. EDB maintains its position as one of the largest contributors to the PostgreSQL community, ensuring continuous platform evolution without proprietary restrictions.Path's role in the partnership includes implementation services, technical consulting, and integration with broader digital transformation initiatives. The company's existing client relationships across multiple industries provide immediate market access for the joint offering.________________________________________Implementation and AvailabilityPath and EDB are developing joint solution frameworks, technical enablement programs, and customer success protocols. Customers gain access to world-class Postgres technology, rapid modernization services, and a responsive support ecosystem. Implementation services are now available to enterprise clients seeking to modernize data infrastructure, deploy AI capabilities, or migrate from legacy database platforms.The partnership includes access to EDB's 24/7/365 global support infrastructure and Path's consulting services for digital transformation strategy and execution.______________________________________About EnterpriseDBEnterpriseDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as a leading contributor to the vibrant PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media, and information technology companies with enterprise-grade open-source solutions. | www.enterprisedb.com About Path InfotechPath Infotech is a trusted global technology partner, delivering cutting-edge IT services and digital transformation solutions. From cloud solutions and enterprise applications to data management, automation, and AI-driven platforms, Path is helping organizations modernize their IT landscapes, ensuring agility, scalability, and long-term success. Their collaborative approach, combined with industry-leading expertise, empowers businesses to navigate digital transformation, unlock new opportunities, and create seamless customer experiences. | www.pathinfotech.com

