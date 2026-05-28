Advanced Chiropractic Relief Offers Ring Dinger® Spinal Decompression in Houston

Advanced Chiropractic Relief offers the Ring Dinger® spinal decompression technique in Houston for eligible patients with spinal compression and related spine concerns.

Dr. Tristan Wendt provides the Ring Dinger® technique for eligible patients seeking chiropractic care for spinal compression, back pain, and neck pain.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Chiropractic Relief is highlighting the availability of Ring Dinger® spinal decompression for patients in Houston and beyond who are seeking focused chiropractic care for back pain, neck pain, spinal compression, nerve pressure, herniated discs, bulging discs, and related spinal conditions.

The Ring Dinger® adjustment is a trademarked manual spinal decompression technique created by Dr. Gregory Johnson. The technique is performed along the Y axis of the spine and is designed to help reduce spinal compression, support better alignment, and relieve pressure on the joints, discs, and nervous system.

At Advanced Chiropractic Relief, Dr. Tristan Wendt D.C. provides the Ring Dinger® technique for eligible patients as part of a personalized chiropractic care plan. Each patient begins with a detailed consultation and examination to help determine whether chiropractic care and the Ring Dinger® technique may be appropriate for their condition.

“Every patient comes to us with a different history, different symptoms, and different goals,” said Dr. Tristan Wendt of Advanced Chiropractic Relief. “The Ring Dinger® technique is one of the specialized tools we use when it is appropriate for the patient. Our focus is always on providing careful, personalized chiropractic care that helps patients better understand their condition and their options.”

The Ring Dinger® technique uses controlled manual decompression along the Y axis. According to Advanced Chiropractic Relief, this approach is intended to carefully stretch the spine, support proper alignment, and help reduce pressure on irritated nerves and injured spinal discs. It may be recommended for eligible patients experiencing back pain, neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, bulging discs, chronic discomfort, or symptoms related to spinal compression.

Advanced Chiropractic Relief takes a full body approach to chiropractic care. In addition to the Ring Dinger® technique, Dr. Wendt evaluates the spine, posture, joints, extremities, and related symptoms to determine which treatment methods may be appropriate for each patient. The goal is to address spinal stress, improve mobility, and support better function with less pressure and restriction.

The clinic also emphasizes that the Ring Dinger® technique may not be appropriate for every patient. Patients receive an examination before treatment, and care recommendations are based on their condition, health history, and eligibility for chiropractic care.

Advanced Chiropractic Relief is located in Houston, Texas, and serves patients from the local area as well as patients who travel for effective chiropractic care. Patients interested in learning more about Ring Dinger® spinal decompression can visit the clinic’s Ring Dinger® page or request an appointment online.

To request an appointment with Advanced Chiropractic Relief, visit:

https://advancedhoustonchiropractor.com/request-appointment

About Advanced Chiropractic Relief

Advanced Chiropractic Relief provides personalized chiropractic care in Houston, Texas. Led by Dr. Tristan Wendt D.C., the clinic focuses on helping patients seek relief from neck pain, back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, spinal compression, and related conditions through noninvasive chiropractic care. Advanced Chiropractic Relief offers specialized chiropractic techniques, including the Ring Dinger® adjustment and Johnson BioPhysics® methods, for eligible patients as part of a customized care plan.

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