Advanced Chiropractic Relief Raises Awareness of Tech Neck Among Patients Across the U.S. and Abroad

Frequent use of laptops, phones, and other digital devices may contribute to neck tension, upper back discomfort, and poor posture commonly associated with tech neck.

Houston clinic explains how screen habits may contribute to tech neck and why patients travel to ACR for Ring Dinger® spinal decompression.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phones, tablets, laptops, gaming systems, and social media have become part of daily life across nearly every age group. As screen use continues to shape how people work, learn, communicate, and relax, Advanced Chiropractic Relief is raising awareness of a common postural concern known as tech neck.

Located in Houston, Advanced Chiropractic Relief treats local patients as well as people who travel from across the United States and other countries to experience the clinic’s effective and trademarked approach to chiropractic care, including the Ring Dinger® manual spinal decompression technique.

Tech neck is an informal term for neck and upper back discomfort that may develop when someone repeatedly looks down at a phone or leans toward a screen for extended periods. Although it is often associated with office work, it may also affect students, gamers, remote workers, frequent travelers, and adults who spend significant time using mobile devices.

“Technology is now part of school, work, communication, travel, and entertainment, so tech neck is not limited to one profession or age group,” said Dr. Tristan Wendt of Advanced Chiropractic Relief. “Many patients begin noticing that their neck feels compressed, stiff, or uncomfortable after years of daily screen use. An evaluation can help us understand what may be contributing to those symptoms.”

TECH NECK CAN AFFECT PEOPLE OF ALL AGES

Teenagers may spend hours using smartphones, school laptops, streaming services, and gaming systems. Young adults often move between phones, tablets, and computers throughout the day, while working adults use digital devices for meetings, messages, remote work, travel, and entertainment.

Over time, repeatedly holding the head forward or downward may contribute to muscle fatigue and tension around the neck, shoulders, and upper back.

Possible symptoms may include neck stiffness or soreness, tight shoulders, upper back discomfort, reduced neck mobility, headaches associated with neck tension, a compressed or heavy feeling through the neck and spine, and symptoms that worsen after extended screen use.

These symptoms can have several possible causes. Persistent, worsening, or recurring discomfort should be evaluated by an appropriate healthcare professional rather than assumed to come from posture alone.

WHY PATIENTS TRAVEL TO ADVANCED CHIROPRACTIC RELIEF

Advanced Chiropractic Relief has become a destination for patients seeking the Ring Dinger® technique and Johnson BioPhysics® methods.

The Ring Dinger® is a manual spinal decompression technique performed along the Y-axis of the spine. Instead of focusing only on one small spinal area, the technique is designed to decompress the entire spine in one controlled movement.

For eligible patients with tech-neck-related discomfort, the Ring Dinger® may be considered when an examination identifies spinal compression, restricted movement, nerve pressure, or another condition for which manual decompression may be appropriate.

The technique is not recommended solely because someone spends significant time using a phone or computer. Dr. Wendt reviews the patient’s symptoms, health history, spinal movement, posture, previous injuries, available imaging, and examination findings before determining whether the Ring Dinger® or another form of chiropractic care may be suitable.

“People travel to ACR because they are looking for a specific type of chiropractic experience that may not be readily available where they live,” Dr. Wendt said. “Whether someone comes from Houston, another state, or another country, the first step is still a careful evaluation. The treatment must be appropriate for the individual.”

SIMPLE WAYS TO REDUCE POSTURAL STRAIN

Advanced Chiropractic Relief encourages people to become more aware of how they position and move their bodies while using digital devices.

Phones and tablets can be held closer to eye level instead of near the lap. Computer screens can be positioned so users do not need to continually bend their necks downward. People using laptops for long periods may also benefit from a separate keyboard and mouse.

Regular movement can help reduce the amount of time the body remains in one position. Standing, walking, changing positions, and taking reasonable screen breaks may help limit muscle fatigue.

Parents can encourage teens to move between periods of schoolwork, gaming, social media, and streaming. Adults working remotely can also review their workstation arrangement and avoid remaining in the same seated position throughout the day.

WHEN NECK DISCOMFORT CONTINUES

Recurring neck discomfort may involve more than screen position or posture. Restricted spinal movement, muscle tension, previous injuries, disc problems, and nerve irritation may produce similar symptoms.

A chiropractic evaluation may include a review of symptoms, health history, daily activities, device use, posture, neck movement, muscle tension, and neurological signs.

Advanced Chiropractic Relief develops care recommendations based on each patient’s examination findings and whether chiropractic treatment is appropriate. Care may include chiropractic adjustments, Johnson BioPhysics® methods, movement recommendations, and the Ring Dinger® manual spinal decompression technique for eligible patients.

People considering traveling to Houston for care are encouraged to contact the clinic before making arrangements. The ACR team can provide information about scheduling, existing imaging, appointment preparation, and what out-of-town patients may expect during their visit.

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ABOUT ADVANCED CHIROPRACTIC RELIEF

Advanced Chiropractic Relief is a Houston chiropractic clinic focused on helping patients with back pain, neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, spinal pressure, nerve-related symptoms, and other spinal conditions. Led by Dr. Tristan Wendt D.C., the clinic provides personalized chiropractic evaluations and treatments using advanced chiropractic methods, including Johnson BioPhysics® and the Ring Dinger® adjustment for eligible patients.

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