Foundry512 Joins ANA

Foundry512 gains access to strategic resources to support client work through the ANA membership

Joining the ANA gives us access to research and a broader industry community, which strengthens our ability to help clients navigate a more complex, fast-moving media landscape.” — Aaron Henry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advertising agency Foundry512 has joined the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) , marking a step forward in the agency’s continued growth and industry alignment.The ANA, one of the leading organizations representing major brands and marketing leaders, provides members with access to research, benchmarking, and strategic resources. For Foundry512, that access is expected to strengthen how it approaches media and creative decision-making in an increasingly fragmented and fast-moving landscape.The move is a broader focus on staying ahead of shifts in media, data, and consumer behavior. As signal quality, platform dynamics, and discovery models continue to evolve, advertising agencies are under more pressure to translate complexity into a clear, effective strategy.“Joining the ANA gives us access to research and a broader industry community, which strengthens our ability to help clients navigate a more complex, fast-moving media landscape,” said Aaron Henry, Founder and President of Foundry512.Through its ANA membership, Foundry512 will contribute to the broader industry conversation, sharing perspectives across advertising, strategy, media, data, and technology with both clients and peers.About Foundry512Foundry512 is an advertising and media agency specializing in data-driven strategies with integrated media and creative services. Through its intelligence platform, the agency applies advanced technology and strategic storytelling to craft campaigns that foster brand equity and drive growth. With offices in Austin and New York, Foundry512 serves clients across retail, CPG, healthcare, and eCommerce. Learn more at foundry512.com.

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