Foundry512 Recognized in M&A Today Global Awards 2026 for Advertising

Austin-based advertising agency recognized in the M&A Today Global Awards for outstanding achievements

We’re proud to be recognized for the work we’re doing to help bring media and creative together in a more effective way.” — Aaron Henry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advertising agency Foundry512 has been recognized in the M&A Today Global Awards 2026 for Advertising, reflecting continued industry focus on integrated marketing models for higher success.The M&A Today Global Awards recognize organizations, firms, and leadership teams across a range of industries for excellence in innovation and performance over the past year. The annual program highlights companies demonstrating measurable impact, operational effectiveness, and sustained business growth within their respective sectors.Headquartered in Austin with a presence in New York City, Foundry512 has built its operating model around aligning strategic planning with execution across media, creative, and performance measurement. The recognition comes at a time when brands are increasingly evaluating agencies based on various aspects such as operational efficiency and measurable business outcomes rather than isolated campaign activity.As marketing organizations continue shifting away from siloed execution toward system-level decision-making, agencies are facing greater pressure to demonstrate accountability and long-term value creation. Foundry512’s approach is designed to reduce fragmentation between teams, campaigns, and reporting systems while improving coordination across the customer journey.“Awards like this reflect the direction the industry is headed,” said Aaron Henry. “Brands are looking for more connected systems, and we’re proud to be recognized for the work we’re doing to help bring media and creative together in a more effective way.”Foundry512 has been recognized by the industry for its innovative approach and fast growth. Recently, the ad agency was awarded Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing company in its region, cementing its place as one of the emerging independent agencies shaping the future of integrated marketing and technology.See the full list of Global Awards winners About Foundry512Foundry512 is an advertising agency focused on integrating strategy, media, and creative to drive measurable growth. With offices in Austin and New York, the agency works with brands across retail, CPG, healthcare, and e-commerce.

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