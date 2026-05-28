Foundry512 Earns The Strategist 2026 Recognition for Advertising

The 2026 Strategist Awards honor Foundry512 for its innovative approach to strategy and media

This recognition reflects the type of work being prioritized across the industry, connecting decisions more directly to outcomes. We’re very proud of the work we’ve done to get to this point.” — Aaron Henry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin-based advertising agency Foundry512 has been recognized by The Strategist 2026 for Advertising, a program from Global Publishing Media Group that highlights organizations demonstrating strategic leadership and measurable business impact.The Strategist awards are designed to recognize companies that translate strategy into performance, with a focus on forward-looking leadership. The program evaluates how organizations apply strategy in practice, particularly in markets where performance expectations continue to increase.The recognition comes as brands place greater scrutiny on marketing effectiveness, with increased pressure to connect media investment, creative execution, and audience engagement to measurable growth.Foundry512’s inclusion adds to a broader set of recent industry recognitions tied to growth and performance, including its ranking on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest.The award reflects a continued shift in how agencies structure their work, with less separation between strategy, media, and creative and more emphasis on integrated systems that support decision-making and attribution. As channel complexity increases, coordination is becoming a more central factor in performance.“This recognition reflects the type of work being prioritized across the industry, connecting decisions more directly to outcomes,” said Aaron Henry, Foundry512’s Founder and President. “We’re very proud of the work we’ve done to get to this point.”The Strategist 2026 highlights organizations shaping how strategy is defined and executed, with recognition focused on measurable impact and long-term business performance.About Foundry512Foundry512 is a marketing agency focused on data-driven strategy and integrated media systems. With offices in Austin and New York, the company works across retail, healthcare, CPG, and eCommerce, combining strategy, creative, and analytics to support business growth.

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