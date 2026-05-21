Display Week 2026 Moves Industry Focus Toward Deployment-Ready Display Systems

Display Week 2026

Technical sessions and exhibition floor activity highlighted growing deployment pressure across automotive systems, immersive media and AI-enabled visualization

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Information Display (SID) closed Display Week 2026 with artificial intelligence driving the conversation across a global display industry increasingly focused on moving technology into commercial systems at an accelerated rate. The six-day event held May 3–8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center drew engineers, researchers and system designers from across automotive, virtual production, aerospace, medical imaging and entertainment technology sectors.Conversations across the Symposium and exhibition floor centered on how display technologies are being adapted for environments with growing performance demands, including automotive cockpit systems, virtual production workflows, spatial computing platforms and AI-driven imaging applications. New additions, including the AI Pavilion and the first MicroLED Industry Association Pavilion, reinforced the industry's growing focus on implementation and scalability.“What defined this year was not any single moment; it was where the engineering effort was concentrated,” said John Kymissis, immediate past president of SID. “The technical program and the exhibition floor were telling the same story. Across both, the work was not exploratory. It was aimed directly at deployment, and the urgency behind that was clear.”Engineering Priorities Defined the WeekDisplay Week 2026 drew more than 200 exhibitors to the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the Symposium featuring approximately 675 technical papers spanning AI-enabled imaging, emissive displays, automotive systems, XR infrastructure and advanced measurement technologies. Organizers noted a meaningful increase in student participation this year, driven in part by the event's proximity to universities and technical programs across the Los Angeles region.The Technical Program Set the AgendaThe technical program reflected growing commercial emphasis on display systems operating inside increasingly complex environments. AI-related sessions covered imaging applications, manufacturing optimization and intelligent interface design, while automotive programming addressed cockpit integration, human factors and display reliability. Research tied to emissive displays, including perovskites and heterogeneous integration, remained a major area of attention alongside XR-related sessions covering optics, display manufacturing and spatial visualization systems.Across the Symposium, conversations centered on the practical constraints of production readiness, including scalability, system integration, optical performance and field performance requirements.“The depth of work presented this year reflected the opportunities created by industries now depending on next-generation display performance,” said Harit Doshi, president-elect and convention chair at SID. “AI integration, manufacturability, system reliability and operational performance — those were the questions being asked session after session. The research agenda is being shaped by commercialization, and that showed up clearly across every major track.”Display Week's Exhibition Floor Turned Research Into RealitySeveral trends that defined the pre-show conversation materialized on the exhibition floor. AI moved from hardware demonstrations into applied workflows, with exhibitors across the AI Pavilion showing practical integration across imaging pipelines, adaptive display systems and intelligent interfaces. Automotive cockpit displays drew sustained attention from engineers and OEM representatives evaluating multi-display environments and driver information systems. Spatial computing platforms demonstrated meaningful progress in optics and display integration. The MicroLED Industry Association Pavilion made its first appearance at Display Week with six member companies, reflecting growing momentum toward commercial viability across next-generation emissive technologies.Demonstrations across XR-focused exhibitors and automotive display showcases further emphasized visualization performance and integrated workflows. The I-Zone Awards , Display Week's early-stage technology competition, named TriLite Technologies the Best Prototype winner for its ultracompact laser-beam scanning projection engine, reflecting the caliber of early-stage engineering on display throughout the week.Discussions centered on how display technologies are being adapted for demanding operational environments where latency, brightness, reliability and perception performance directly influence broader system behavior. Attendees recognized standout technologies across display categories ranging from AR/VR and automotive displays to MicroLED and OLED through the People's Choice Awards “Display Week is a tremendous opportunity to bring this community together,” said Brendan Mosher, Int'l VP & General Manager at Corning. “There are so many conferences out there, but Display Week is really the purest opportunity for the display industry to come together, share ideas and have the business-to-business discussions that help advance the industry.”“In the last two days, I've had 16 meetings with companies from all over the world. This is the power of the community that SID builds,” said Jason Hartlove, Vice President of Display and Optics at Meta.A Week of Community, Recognition and Cross-Industry ConversationsLos Angeles shaped many of the conversations taking place throughout the week. The city's connections to virtual production, immersive media and aerospace visualization brought display engineering into direct contact with industries placing new demands on visual performance, perception and real-time rendering systems. The Computer Vision and AI Conference, held alongside Display Week, drew additional participation from the AI and imaging research communities.IMAX CTO Pablo Calamera examined the relationship between immersive experiences and human perception in his keynote address, while Visionox Technology Inc. Co-President and CTO Julia Yan focused on ecosystem coordination and next-generation emissive display technologies as display systems continue expanding into new operational environments. Display Industry Award recipients were recognized during a dedicated luncheon, honoring companies across displays, components and applications categories, including LG Display, Looking Glass, Samsung Display, Dexerials, Idemitsu Kosan, BMW and Lenovo. Joel Savitt, former director of Google Developer Studio, delivered the luncheon keynote, examining how AI-enabled production ecosystems are reshaping the creation and delivery of visual content.Looking Ahead to Display Week 2027“We saw tremendous focus and energy from this community all week,” said Frank Yan, president of SID. “From the Symposium sessions to the exhibition floor to the conversations happening in between, it was clear that this industry is working through increasingly complex deployment challenges. There is new development of multi-primary color display, which was shown both at the BOE and TCL CSOT booths, indicating that more effort is being put on expanding the color range beyond BT 2020. We are looking forward to carrying that momentum into San Jose.”Display Week 2027 takes place June 7–11 at the San Jose Convention Center in California. For more information, visit www.displayweek.org ###About SIDSID is made up of top scientists, engineers, researchers, and business professionals. Founded in 1962, SID promotes display technology through conferences and research.

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