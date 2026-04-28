The Society for Information Display Names 2026 Display Industry Award Winners

Selections reflect advanced technologies moving to practical deployment across a wide range of applications and systems

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Information Display (SID) today announced the seven winners of the 2026 Display Industry Awards (DIA), recognizing technologies introduced over the past year that are advancing display performance, materials, and real-world applications. From a gaming panel that breaks a refresh rate barrier once considered fixed to a 3D display that needs no headset and a laptop screen that physically expands on demand, this year’s recipients show how display engineering is progressing across performance, form factors, and real-world use.The Display Industry Awards are among the display industry's most prestigious honors. The 2026 recipients will be recognized during a dedicated luncheon during Display Week 2026, taking place May 3–8 in Los Angeles. Winners are selected by the DIA Committee based on technical innovation, commercial significance, and potential for positive societal impact.“This year's Display Industry Award winners represent the highest level of technical achievement and practical impact in our field,” said John Kymissis, president of SID. “These are not laboratory demonstrations. They are products and materials in the market, solving real engineering challenges that have defined our industry for years.”The 2026 Display Industry Award recipients are:DISPLAYS OF THE YEARThis award is granted to display products with the most significant technological advances or outstanding features.LG Display: 27-inch 540-/720-Hz DFR gaming OLED panelLG Display's panel is the first to deliver a native 540-Hz refresh rate at quad high-definition resolution, setting a new standard for speed and clarity. Exceeding a 500-Hz refresh rate had been considered a virtually unbreakable threshold due to the associated steep drop in picture quality. The panel achieves an industry-leading 0.02-ms response time and reaches the highest performance tier under the VESA ClearMR standard.Looking Glass: 16-inch and 27-inch hololuminescent displaysLooking Glass's displays introduce a new category of spatial display that enable people, products, and characters to feel physically present, delivered on a razor-thin screen with no headsets, eye-tracking, or specialized content pipelines required. The technology generates more than one foot of perceived depth from panels only millimeters thick. The 16-inch HLD ships at full 1080p and the 27-inch at full 4K with 10-bit color and 500+ nits, with native panel resolution preserved end to end.Samsung Display: Foldable AMOLED display in the Galaxy Z TriFoldSamsung Display's technology enables a new multi-fold form factor designed for the mobile AI era, delivering a 10-inch expanded screen through a unique multi-, inward-folding design. The Galaxy Z TriFold measures only 3.9 mm at its thinnest point when unfolded. The display features Samsung's most advanced hinge system yet, reinforced layers for improved durability, and a 5,600-mAh three-cell battery distributed across all three panels.DISPLAY COMPONENTS OF THE YEARThis award is granted for a novel component that significantly enhances display performance.Dexerials: Particle-arrayed anisotropic conductive filmDexerials’ ACF, known as ArrayFIX, integrates thermosetting resin with precisely arranged conductive particles, enabling adhesion, electrical conduction, and insulation within a single uniform structure. Its most advanced configuration uses 2.2-µm particles at a density of 58,000 pcs/mm², representing the smallest particle size and highest density commercially achieved in ACF materials. This architecture supports stable electrical connections on pads as small as 10 x 10 µm.Idemitsu Kosan: Organic emissive materials for blue OLEDsIdemitsu Kosan's dual emissive layer (EML) system improves both efficiency and operational stability of blue OLED pixels. The system builds the EML as two distinct host layers, with BH1 generating blue fluorescence directly and BH2 harvesting triplet excitons and converting them to additional light output through triplet-triplet fusion. This dual-emission approach increases usable efficiency and supports more stable performance under the higher drive conditions required for real display brightness.DISPLAY APPLICATIONS OF THE YEARThis award is granted to a novel and outstanding product or application leveraging display technology.BMW: Panoramic VisionBMW's system projects content from A-pillar to A-pillar across the entire width of the windshield, embodying the "hands on the wheel, eyes on the road" principle. The system makes essential driving information visible to all occupants, with the most critical data projected directly into the driver's line of sight. It uses high-brightness LCD panels with more than 1,000 individually controlled dimming zones, achieving a contrast ratio of up to 100,000:1.Lenovo: Thinkbook Plus G6 laptop with rollable OLED displayLenovo's laptop is the first commercially available device featuring a rollable OLED display, with a screen that expands vertically — transitioning from a compact 14-inch laptop to an expansive 16.7-inch workspace. Three key technologies enable this: an ultra-thin, flexible low-temperature polycrystalline oxide OLED display with a stainless-steel back frame; an internal dual-motor sliding system that pulls the screen from a hidden compartment and locks it into place; and custom firmware and software (Lenovo Rollable UI) that automatically rearranges open windows and adjusts taskbars as the screen expands.Stephen Atwood, chair of the DIA Committee, said, “Advances in areas such as emissive technology and flexible displays were well represented as well as ergonomics in vehicles and the continuing quest for true 3D realism. Every one of these products is the result of years of dedicated research and untold hours of problem-solving and refinement.”Detailed descriptions of the 2026 winners are featured in the May/June issue of Information Display magazine and online at www.informationdisplay.org . For more information, visit www.displayweek.org ###About SIDThe Society for Information Display is made up of the top scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business professionals of the display industry, valued at over $130 billion* annually. SID was formed in 1962 to promote display technology, and that work continues today through hosting annual conferences and publishing cutting-edge research.*Global display market value provided by Counterpoint.

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