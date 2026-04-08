Display Week 2026 Announces Seven Standouts on the Show Floor

Display technology is turning up in industries and applications that have never had a presence here before, and this is where the world gets its first look.” — John Kymissis, president of SID

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the Display Week 2026 show floor opens May 5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, more than 200 exhibitors will be on hand showcasing the latest advances across automotive display systems, spatial computing platforms, virtual production environments, medical imaging technology, next-generation emissive displays, and technologies that go well beyond anything currently available to consumers.Hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), Display Week is the display industry's largest annual gathering of engineers, researchers, and system designers, drawing more than 7,000 professionals from across the global display industry. This year, the exhibition floor reflects just how broadly display technology has expanded across industries and applications."Display Week has always been the display industry's defining annual event, but this year the show floor breaks new ground," said John Kymissis, president of SID. "Display technology is turning up in industries and applications that have never had a presence here before, and this is where the world gets its first look."The exhibition floor this year captures several notable shifts in where display technology is being applied and how it is being built.1. Artificial Intelligence Moves Off the WhiteboardAI in display engineering has shifted from theoretical research to embedded hardware. Engineers are applying machine learning to imaging pipelines, manufacturing yield, and real-time display calibration, and the results are showing up in real products. The new AI Pavilion brings that work into one place with six companies demonstrating applied AI in display systems.The pavilion will feature state-of-the-art AI accelerator hardware from Axelera, the latest camera and sensor hardware from SeeedStudio, a preview of OpenCV version 5, and an 86-inch Hololuminescent Display from Looking Glass Factory. Big Vision and JetBrains will also be exhibiting in the pavilion.2. Spatial Computing and AI Glasses Take Center StageAI glasses integrating artificial intelligence, sensing, communications, and advanced visualization are rapidly emerging as always-ready personal assistants, enhancing situational awareness, memory, and safety in everyday life and work.Meta will sponsor XR programming and host a live demonstration, alongside a broad ecosystem of companies advancing microdisplays, optics, and system technologies. The XR Pavilion will feature hands-on exhibits such as Touch Biometrix’s ultra-thin flexible fingerprint sensor for seamless biometric authentication in AR/VR devices.3. The Vehicle Interior Has Become a Display SystemAutomotive cockpits are no longer defined by a single screen. Integrated multi-display environments, augmented-reality head-up displays, and driver information systems designed around safety are all advancing toward production-ready deployment. Display Week has become one of the primary venues where automotive display engineers present and evaluate this work.Tianma will showcase a next-generation automotive smart cockpit featuring an integrated multi-display environment spanning the central control, instrument cluster, head-up display, and rear-seat displays, enabled by LTPS LCD and OLED display technologies. LG Display will present automotive displays based on Tandem OLED technology, designed to deliver visibility and durability across next-generation vehicle cockpits.4. Film and Television Are Rewriting Display SpecificationsLED display walls have become foundational infrastructure for virtual production stages, and the demands coming from that industry are unlike anything consumer electronics require. Color accuracy, brightness uniformity, and motion fidelity at production scale are setting new benchmarks for display engineering. The Media and Entertainment Tech Pavilion connects the production industry directly to the display engineers meeting those demands.SMPTE, 6P Color, and MegaPixel will exhibit in the pavilion, representing companies working at the intersection of display engineering and professional media production.5. MicroLED and Next-Generation Displays Are Getting Closer to RealityMicroLED has been one of the most talked-about display technologies for years. At Display Week 2026, it moves from conversation to demonstration. Exhibitors on the show floor are presenting advances in emissive display technology, including MicroLED, OLED, and quantum dot that signal real progress toward commercial viability.For the first time, Display Week 2026 will host the MicroLED Industry Association Pavilion, showcasing six leading MicroLED developers: ADEIA, CEA-Leti, ETRI, Polar Light, QustomDot, and WEVE. The companies will demonstrate the latest advances in MicroLED integration and bonding, quantum dot color conversion, and testing and repair equipment.6. Displays Are Moving Beyond the ScreenThe definition of what a display is and where it belongs is changing. On the show floor this year, display technology appears in forms that go well beyond flat screens, including glasses-free holographic displays, immersive simulation environments, and visualization systems for industries that never traditionally relied on display engineering.7. Precision Imaging Pushes Display Performance to New LimitsHealthcare and scientific visualization are among the fastest-growing application areas for high-performance display technology. Diagnostic imaging, surgical planning systems, and research visualization platforms are all placing new demands on resolution, color accuracy, and reliability.Lincoln Technology Solutions will showcase its 27-inch 4K OLED display, designed for precision imaging and clinical visualization workflows, including endoscopy, surgical visualization, and ultrasound systems. The display delivers high brightness, contrast, and color accuracy with HDR support for expanded dynamic range."Displays are no longer isolated components," said Kymissis. "They are infrastructure. Seeing that across automotive, healthcare, and immersive media in one place makes it clear how broadly this technology has moved into real systems."Registration is now open for Display Week 2026. Additional details on the show floor, exhibitors, technical program, and speakers are available at www.displayweek.org . Members of the press can request credentials at www.displayweek.org/press ###About SIDThe Society for Information Display is made up of the top scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business professionals of the display industry, valued at over $130 billion* annually. SID was formed in 1962 to promote display technology, and that work continues today through hosting annual conferences and publishing cutting-edge research. SID has chapters located throughout the world and is headquartered at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008.*Global display market value provided by Counterpoint.

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