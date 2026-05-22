QABA Highlights North Carolina Medicaid Update Recognizing Certified Technicians, Including ABAT Credential

NC Medicaid now recognizes QABA's ABAT credential, expanding access to certified ABA technicians while upholding rigorous quality standards.

Recognizing multiple credentialing pathways helps expand access to qualified professionals while maintaining the standards families and providers expect.” — Karen Dubon

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is drawing attention to recent updates to the North Carolina Medicaid policy, which reinforce the requirement that behavior technicians providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services be formally certified. Notably, the policy includes recognition of the Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) credential, supporting a broader and more inclusive pathway for qualified professionals to deliver high-quality care.This update reflects a growing commitment to strengthening competency standards across the ABA workforce and ensuring that individuals receiving services are supported by trained and credentialed professionals. By recognizing ABAT alongside other technician-level certifications, North Carolina Medicaid is helping to expand access to care while maintaining rigorous standards for service delivery. Individuals exploring RBT certification in North Carolina or similar options can now consider the ABAT as a Medicaid-recognized pathway for service delivery.The recognition also carries implications for clinics and provider organizations. As Medicaid requirements increasingly specify credentialed staff, organizations may consider developing internal training pathways or partnering with approved coursework providers to support workforce readiness.QABA supports providers navigating these requirements through application processing, typically completed within two to three business days, along with accessible support by email and phone. This allows organizations to onboard credentialed staff without delays that could affect service continuity or Medicaid compliance."This policy update represents a positive step for the ABA field in North Carolina," said Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABA. "Recognizing multiple credentialing pathways helps expand access to qualified professionals while maintaining the standards families and providers expect."For those seeking behavior technician certification in North Carolina , the ABAT credential requires completion of approved coursework, supervised fieldwork, and a competency examination. Additional information is available at qababoard.com, by email at info@qababoard.com, or call at (877) 220-1839.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an international credentialing body dedicated to advancing the field of Applied Behavior Analysis through rigorous certification standards, professional development, and global accessibility.

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