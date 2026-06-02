ClearLane Helps Freight Brokers Reduce DSO with Dedicated AR Billing and Collections Support

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Reduce DSO with Dedicated AR Billing and Collections

Dedicated AR billing and collections service helps freight companies reduce DSO by eliminating operational bottlenecks in the billing pipeline.

DSO is a symptom, not the disease. Fix the billing pipeline — slow PODs, missing docs, inconsistent follow-ups — and DSO comes down. That’s what our AR team does.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of its dedicated accounts receivable billing and collections service designed to help freight companies reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and improve working capital.DSO in the freight industry typically runs between 45 and 65 days, but for many brokers it stretches well beyond that. The causes are operational, not financial: late POD retrieval delays invoice preparation, missing documentation triggers shipper disputes, and inconsistent follow-up cadences let aging invoices slip. Every additional day of DSO ties up working capital that could be deployed toward growth, carrier payments, or operating expenses. ClearLane has published a guide on how the pre-billing revenue audit captures money between dispatch and invoicing that explains how billing accuracy directly impacts collection timelines.ClearLane’s AR service covers invoice preparation, POD attachment, shipper portal and EDI submission, aging report monitoring, payment reminder cadences, and dispute resolution. The team works to reduce the time between load delivery and payment receipt by eliminating the operational bottlenecks that cause billing delays. Freight companies can benchmark their own performance using ClearLane’s DSO calculator to assess where they stand relative to industry averages.The connection between billing operations and DSO is direct. When a POD takes 72 hours to retrieve instead of 24, that’s 48 hours added before the invoice can go out. When an invoice goes out missing documentation and triggers a shipper dispute, that’s 15-30 days of delay while it gets resolved. When collection follow-ups happen sporadically instead of on a scheduled cadence, payments slip. ClearLane’s AR team addresses each of these bottlenecks systematically.ClearLane's AR billing and collections service is part of a broader post-dispatch operations suite that also includes AP processing and carrier invoice audit, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery, and outsourced bookkeeping. When AR operates alongside these functions under one provider, the handoffs between POD retrieval, invoice preparation, and collections happen faster — because the same team that retrieved the POD is feeding it directly to the team preparing the invoice. That integrated pipeline is what drives DSO down.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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