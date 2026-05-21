ClearLane Addresses Rising Carrier Compliance Risks with Dedicated Monitoring Service

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Carrier Compliance Monitoring

Continuous carrier compliance monitoring tracks FMCSA authority, insurance certificates, COI expiration, and safety ratings to reduce broker liability.

The risk isn’t onboarding — most brokers vet carriers well on day one. The risk is day 180, when insurance has lapsed and nobody caught it. Our team monitors continuously.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of its dedicated carrier compliance monitoring service. The service provides continuous tracking of carrier authority status, insurance certificates, safety ratings, and FMCSA compliance indicators — reducing the liability exposure that freight brokers face when working with non-compliant carriers.Carrier compliance is a moving target. A carrier that was fully compliant when onboarded can lose authority, let insurance lapse, or receive an unsatisfactory safety rating at any point. When a broker dispatches a load to a carrier whose authority has been revoked or whose insurance has expired, the broker assumes the liability. The compliance gaps that create the most exposure aren’t the carriers who were never vetted — they’re the ones who were vetted six months ago and have since fallen out of compliance. ClearLane has published an overview of the carrier compliance gaps that expose transportation companies to liability and how continuous monitoring addresses them.ClearLane’s compliance monitoring service tracks FMCSA authority status, COI expiration dates, auto liability and cargo insurance coverage, safety ratings, and operating authority changes across every carrier in the broker’s network. Alerts are triggered before insurance lapses and when authority status changes, giving the broker time to act before dispatching a load to a non-compliant carrier. The service is part of ClearLane’s full freight back-office services suite.For brokers managing carrier networks of 200 or more, manual compliance checks are impractical. Checking FMCSA authority, verifying COI documents, and tracking insurance renewal dates for every carrier before every dispatch would require a full-time position dedicated to nothing else. ClearLane’s compliance team handles this monitoring continuously, so the broker’s operations team can focus on moving freight.ClearLane’s services include:• POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS upload• Carrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)• Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)• Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)• Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)• Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)• Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.