ClearLane Adds Outsourced Bookkeeping Services for Freight Brokers and 3PLs

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Outsourced Bookkeeping for Freight Companies

New bookkeeping service covers bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation for freight companies.

Our teams already handle AP and AR for freight companies. Adding bookkeeping is a natural extension — same financial data, dedicated bookkeeper, cleaner books.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of outsourced bookkeeping services for freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. The new service extends ClearLane’s existing AP and AR capabilities into full bookkeeping support, providing each client with a dedicated bookkeeper who handles bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP and AR recording, credit card reconciliation, and month-end close.Freight companies generate a high volume of financial transactions — carrier payments, shipper receivables, fuel charges, accessorial fees, insurance premiums, and operating expenses. When the team handling AP and AR is separate from the person maintaining the books, transactions fall through the cracks. Bank accounts go unreconciled for weeks. Credit card charges sit uncategorized. Month-end close stretches from days into weeks. ClearLane has published a detailed explanation of why freight companies add bookkeeping to their back-office operations and how it connects to the AP and AR workflows already in place.ClearLane’s bookkeeping service is scoped to data recording and reconciliation. The dedicated bookkeeper works within the client’s existing accounting software — QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Xero, FreshBooks, or Sage — and maintains the chart of accounts, categorizes transactions, reconciles bank and credit card accounts, and ensures month-end close is completed on schedule. Financial statement preparation, tax filings, payroll, and accounting judgments remain with the client’s CPA. ClearLane’s pricing for bookkeeping is based on monthly transaction volume.The bookkeeping team is separate from ClearLane’s freight operations AP and AR teams. This ensures that bookkeeping staff have accounting expertise and are not pulled into load-processing workflows. Each bookkeeping client is assigned a dedicated bookkeeper who becomes familiar with their chart of accounts, recurring transactions, and reconciliation preferences — the same dedicated-contact model ClearLane uses for all its services.ClearLane’s services include:• POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS upload• Carrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)• Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)• Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)• Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)• Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)• Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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