Petmetrics & Linear Dimensions Announce Collaboration to Develop Advanced Pet Diagnostic Wearables

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Linear Dimensions, an edge AI & sensor technology company specializing in sensing and extracting clean signals from noisy, real world environments in real time and Petmetrics, a pet health technology company today announced a partnership to develop a dog wearable harness. The harness delivers accurate heart rate (HR) and heart rate variability (HRV) through fur using radar technology, sensor fusion & PEAL AI wavelet processing, with no need for skin contact or shaving.HRV and cardiac monitoring in wellness devices is increasingly shown to enhance overall health, aid in early disease detection or distress and support preventative health in the human population. Unfortunately, the same technology fails to perform accurately on animals with fur.“Linear Dimension’s, patented signal technology, integrated sensor, PEAL & AI technology, separates signals of interest from noise, motion artifacts and static without damaging waveforms or filtering. By combining this with a patented, doppler based sensor, accurate readings can now be obtained through fur,” says David Schie, CEO of Linear Dimensions.Dr. Gary Richter brings a career of veterinary validation, consumer brand recognition and established distribution channels to the partnership. The device is currently being validated against clinical ECG.“Pet Metrics’ collaboration with Linear Dimensions represents a major step forward in bringing advanced, non-contact biometric sensing technology into companion animal health. By combining their expertise in innovative sensor development with Pet Metrics’ veterinarian-led health platform, we are creating a new generation of proactive, data-driven tools designed to improve pet wellness, longevity, and early disease detection,” says Gary Richter, CEO of Petmetrics.ABOUT LINEAR DIMENSIONSLinear Dimensions is a sensor technology, AI and product development company with over 13 years of experience turning complex sensing challenges into manufacturable products. Specializing in signal extraction, electronic design, AI Consulting and full product development, the company holds numerous patents related to PEAL real time AI based wavelet signal extraction, integrated circuit & sensor design, and biometric modules.ABOUT PETMETRICSPet Metrics is a veterinarian-led pet health technology company focused on advancing longevity, wellness, and preventive care through wearable biometric monitoring and AI-driven analytics. The company’s platform integrates physiological data, activity tracking, and intelligent health insights to help pet parents and veterinary professionals proactively extend pet healthspan and lifespan.

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