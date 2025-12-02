AIStorm CEO Joins Forbes Technology Council

CEO David Schie has joined the Council alongside other industry executives and leading figures in the world of tech

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIStorm Inc., the pioneer of next generation foundational compute for AI, memory and datacenter, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, David Schie, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, a community of world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.The Forbes Technology Council is recognized for bringing together senior executives who are driving innovation and digital transformation across industries. Members are accepted through a review committee based on their depth of experience, leadership success, and impact on technology advancement."I'm honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and contribute to discussions that shape the future of compute," said David Schie, CEO of AIStorm. "At AIStorm, our focus is on charge-domain compute — a fundamentally different approach to AI, memory, and datacenter that delivers up to 100× lower power and 30× smaller size than conventional transistor-based designs. It's exciting to see this technology gaining traction across multiple industries."As a Council member, Mr. Schie will share insights on next-generation semiconductor design, AI, memory, and energy-efficient datacenter computing, contributing to Forbes.com.About AIStormAIStorm develops charge-domain computing chips and IP that deliver AI, memory, and digital processing in silicon — enabling faster, smaller, and more efficient devices across edge, consumer, industrial, and datacenter applications. AIStorm has significant design wins with some of the world’s largest companies and is aiming to transform the future of compute.For more information, visit www.aistorm.ai

