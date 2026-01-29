AIStorm Solves Key People Counting Challenges Using Edge AI

AI-in-Sensor Solution Eases Deployment and Overcomes Privacy, Latency and Crowding

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIStorm today introduced a revolutionary edge AI based people counting solution based on its Cheetah AI-in-Sensor Chipset and proprietary models which overcome key real world deployment including latency, low-light performance, closely grouped individuals, data privacy, battery life and cost.People counting is a fundamental requirement in applications such as retail, smart buildings, and transportation. Applications include analytics, staffing, security, transportation management and access control. Existing vision based solutions often raise privacy concerns which AIStorm overcomes with a 120x80 pixel system capable of counting and detecting people, animals or objects but designed to ensure no individual characteristics are recorded or leave the device.AIStorm’s unique charge domain technology extends battery life, while cell phone and laptop based graphical interfaces allow environment customization and ease deployment. Gone are the complex centralized systems with dedicated wiring and latencies that miss many events. Cheetah is capable of up to 40,000 frames per second operation so it will not miss a thing. A high QE low light infrared capability enhances low light performance and an on board LED driver allows driving of IR or visible wavelength LEDs.AIStorm's people counting models use the Cheetah AISC11C high-speed imager and YOLOX-style detection model optimized for high frame rate ensuring no events are missed and minimizing latency. The system outputs only anonymized metadata such as presence or count with no transmission of image data to preserve privacy."AIStorm’s People Counting model was developed to enable accurate, energy-efficient, and privacy-aware people detection in environments where traditional approaches fall short," said David Schie, CEO of AIStorm. “Cell phone based model localization allows customers to build their system quickly and add to it over time.”Key features of the People Counting Solution include:1. Low latency detection, including in low-light and crowded conditions.2. On-device AI processing with privacy protection.3. Low power consumption suitable for battery-powered operation.4. Compact, cost-effective form factor.5. On device LED driver for IR or visible spectrums.Cheetah is now available for integration into a range of people detection and monitoring applications at digikey.com.For more information, visit www.aistorm.ai or contact sales@aistorm.ai.About AIStormAIStorm develops charge-domain computing chips and IP that deliver AI, memory, and digital processing in silicon — enabling faster, smaller, and more efficient devices across edge, consumer, industrial, and datacenter applications. AIStorm has significant design wins with some of the world’s largest companies and is aiming to transform the future of compute.

