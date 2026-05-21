Ness Tributes Local Leader, ALS Fighter During ALS Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Carpentersville, is celebrating a local woman’s retirement from an impressive service career as director of the Johnsburg Public Library while also highlighting her fight battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) amid ALS Awareness Month.

“Beth Ryan is well known throughout our community for her wit, kindness and genuine spirit which have touched and continue to touch the lives of so, so many. Beth began her library career over twenty years ago in Woodstock and our community is lucky enough to have had her serve our public library for almost a decade now,” said Ness.

In addition to serving the Johnsburg Public Library, Ryan regularly engaged in community outreach and served as a public library representative on the PrairieCat Administrative Council. House Resolution 909 was passed through the House chamber unanimously to recognize Ryan’s career and to honor her continued fight with ALS during May’s ALS Awareness Month.

“Beth’s recent diagnosis of ALS earlier this year did nothing to change her unwavering positive attitude and trademark sense of humor, and she’s remained a source of profound inspiration to her colleagues and neighbors around our community. It’s absolutely fitting that the state honor her through a formal resolution for the invaluable touch she’s had on countless families, children and residents alike not only in McHenry County but, truly, across the state,” said Ness.