Stuart Sends Major Affordability Initiatives to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to restore affordability for Illinois households, state State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is advancing a series of bills to the governor’s desk cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices, and requiring businesses to fairly compensate consumers.

“The costs of our basic needs, from utilities to groceries, are ridiculously expensive. I’ve been working this year to make life easier and more affordable,” said Stuart. “This is just the tip of the iceberg to dealing with the affordability crisis we’re seeing across the country. For now, I’ll keep doing what I can to make Illinois prices more reasonable.”

While federal policies and international instability are making everything more expensive, Stuart is taking charge of what Illinois can control, and championing policy to provide some immediate relief.

Stuart worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons. House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.



House Bill 4044: Strengthening consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

House Bill 4514: Allowing residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.

All four measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers. They await governor consideration before being signed into law.