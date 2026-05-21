Ortíz-backed Bill Addressing Issues with Digital Coupons Passes Senate Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A bill, backed by state Rep. Aarón Ortíz, D-Chicago, requiring all grocery chains that offer e-coupons in Illinois to provide, and honor, a physical coupon alternative passed out of the Senate on Wednesday, and now heads to the governor for final approval.

“Going to the grocery store is stressful already, with rising costs putting people's hard-earned money at risk” Ortíz said. “This measure will provide immediate relief and help people access lower costs out there, but is unavailable to them.”

In order to reduce these barriers to savings, Ortíz supported House Bill 45, which requires retailers to honor all advertised savings, even if customers cannot access their app or operate their digital coupons.

Grocery stores, drug stores and other businesses increasingly entice customers with advertised savings that require apps and digital coupons, which are often unreliable and require smartphone access.

“Stores may advertise great deals on milk, meat and other goods, but those are most often hidden behind a pay wall, an app or a dysfunctional e-coupon," Ortíz said. "By requiring these chains to provide the same deals in a physical form, we can better ensure customers can save more at checkout, without having to download an app or memorize yet another password.”