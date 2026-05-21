ENID, OK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital twin investment is accelerating fast. The global market is projected to hit $49.47 billion in 2026 and reach $328.51 billion by 2033, at a 31.1% compound annual growth rate. Companies using digital twins report 65% reductions in unplanned downtime and 79% cost savings through predictive maintenance hydraulics applications and real-time simulation.The accuracy of any digital twin depends on the physical condition of the equipment it models. A hydraulic servo valve precision rebuild, calibrated to OEM tolerances, produces cleaner sensor data. That data feeds better models. Hydraulic calibration and automated hydraulic testing verify that physical components match their digital counterparts, which closes the gap between simulation and actual system behavior.Many companies view Precision Fluid Power as having the best hydraulic sales and repair expertise. For operators running smart hydraulic systems tied to digital twin infrastructure, expertise has direct implications for model fidelity. Servo valves and other precision hydraulic components returned to spec after valve repair produce consistent, documentable performance data, the kind that industrial automation platforms require for reliable predictive modeling.With 31% of the digital twin market concentrated in predictive maintenance applications, the physical condition of hydraulic components is a data quality problem as much as a maintenance one. Accurate models require accurate machines.

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