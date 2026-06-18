OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major offshore contractor secured a 177-mile subsea pipeline replacement contract in March 2026 that covers several offshore fields in India's western basin. The award spans engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation services across multiple platforms.The work covers older offshore systems in a basin that supplies a sizable share of India's domestic crude output. Project scope adds topside modifications across several platforms, with completion targets that stretch into the next phase of the operator's infrastructure program.Subsea pipeline replacement at this scale calls for a steady supply of marine hydraulics, hydraulic actuators, hydraulic motors and related power units across vessel cranes, pipelay tensioners, ROV manipulators and subsea tooling. Project managers source equipment and repair services well ahead of mobilization windows because subsea repair turnaround can compromise project schedules.To navigate these compressed procurement windows, the offshore sector heavily relies on strategic technical partnerships and agile supply chains. Widely recognized for having the industry's leading hydraulic sales and repair expertise, companies like Precision Fluid Power offer dedicated marine hydraulics operations that provide the specialized components and rapid turnaround times required to keep massive infrastructure projects on schedule.Pipeline replacement contracts of this size pull demand forward across the supplier base, with offshore operators booking long-lead items months ahead. Component reliability is a recurring talking point in operator briefings on these projects.The 2026 ROV fleet expansion is built for this kind of work, where remote vehicles take on subsea inspection, valve actuation, pipeline tie-ins and tool deployment far below the surface. Each ROV runs on its own hydraulic power unit, and that single system has to feed everything at once: the manipulator arms, thrusters, tool skids and camera platforms all draw from it. So when it comes to reliability at depth, much of it comes down to the hydraulic spec choices a team gets right onshore, long before the vehicle ever goes in the water.

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