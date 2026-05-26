For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Contact:

Mark Malone, Project Manager, 605-773-5409

SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Proposed Design for U.S. Highway 85 Reconstruction Project in Lawrence County

DEADWOOD, S.D. -- The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will host a public meeting open house on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (MT) to share the proposed design for the U.S. Highway 85 reconstruction project from the Wyoming state line to U.S. Highway 14A (Cheyenne Crossing) in Lawrence County.

The meeting will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, located at 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. A brief presentation will be given shortly after 5:30 p.m. The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall project, material is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/ushighway85towy. Written public comments will be accepted at the meeting and online through Friday, June 19, 2026.

For more information, contact Mark Malone, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-5409 or via email at mark.malone@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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