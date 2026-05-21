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Article 85 Demolition Delay Hearing 05/26/26

The Boston Landmarks Commission has received a complete Article 85 Demolition Delay application for Eblana Brewery buildings at 117 and 123-127 Heath Street in Jamaica Plain. 

This property does not have any historic protections.  If invoked, Article 85 (Demolition Delay) allows the Boston Landmarks Commission to delay demolition for up to 90 days. After this period expires, the property may be demolished. Public comments on this application, as well as other demolition delay applications, are welcome. 

Please submit public comment here if you have any information about this property.

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Article 85 Demolition Delay Hearing 05/26/26

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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