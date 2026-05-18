Opera Garment Solutions activates Netherlands Recovery Hub ahead of EU ban on destroying unsold clothing

The Netherlands Recovery Hub gives mid-to-premium fashion brands a domestic route to recover value from returned and unsold stock.

The Netherlands Recovery Hub gives them an in-country alternative that recovers commercial value and produces the evidence trail the new EU rules require.” — Joanna Lambert, CEO and co-founder of Opera Garment Solutions

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opera Garment Solutions announced the formal activation of its Netherlands Recovery Hub. Positioned at the heart of the Netherlands' established logistical infrastructure, the hub allows brands to intercept returns and unsold inventory at the point of entry. This localises the recovery loop, ensuring garments are audited and reconditioned within Europe's primary logistics cluster rather than being transported to secondary distribution centres or written off as a loss.The European Commission estimates that between 4 and 9 per cent of unsold textiles placed on the EU market are destroyed before reaching a consumer, generating around 5.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, close to Sweden's total net emissions in 2021.From 19 July 2026, the European Union bans large fashion companies from destroying unsold clothing, footwear and accessories under Article 25 of Regulation 2024/1781 (ESPR). In the Netherlands, fashion brands must also file annual recovery and recycling reports to Rijkswaterstaat before 1 August each year under Besluit UPV Textiel, with the first cycle covering 2025 data due in eleven weeks.Mid-to-premium brands without an in-country recovery route typically sell returned and unsold stock to inventory jobbers at less than 7 per cent of garment value, or write it off in full. The Netherlands Recovery Hub gives brands a recovered-value record at unit level, attached to the brand's own SKUs, in place of the category-level summary returns operations currently produce. The same record feeds both the EU disclosure obligation and the Dutch annual recovery report.Each garment entering the Hub is logged on arrival at SKU and unit level. Trained garment care professionals carry out cleaning and conditioning, including stain removal, drying, ironing and final presentation, with repair where the garment requires it. Each item carries a disposition record through to the point it leaves the Hub.Joanna Lambert, CEO and co-founder of Opera Garment Solutions, said: "Brands have been transporting unsold clothing across borders for processing, or writing it off as a loss. The Netherlands Recovery Hub gives them an in-country alternative that recovers commercial value and produces the evidence trail the new EU rules require. The Hub draws on local specialists with deep experience in mid-to-premium garment care."The Netherlands Hub joins Opera's distributed network of recovery operations and brings the same audit-trail format to the Dutch market. Brands gain a single point of access to a network of professional garment care experts, with the per-garment record produced as a byproduct of running the recovery.Brands can put recovery to the test on their own stock through a three-week box test at the Netherlands Recovery Hub. A representative sample of returned and unsold garments is sent in. Opera runs the recovery chain and returns recovered-value numbers against the brand's own SKUs, alongside a sample audit pack mapped to the new EU and Dutch reporting requirements. Joanna Lambert, CEO and co-founder, takes first conversations at marketing@operagarmentsolutions.com.

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